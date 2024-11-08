‘Kyle Falconer’s songwriting camp changed my life’ says Fife rising star Rosie Alice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

‘Kyle Falconer’s songwriting camp changed my life’ says Fife rising star Rosie Alice

Falkland-raised Rosie Alice, 32, has been shown the ropes by Dundee star Kyle Falconer and fellow Fifer Cammy Barnes.

Rosie Alice is a new rising star coming out of Fife. Image: Francesca Morrison.
Rosie Alice is a new rising star coming out of Fife. Image: Francesca Morrison.
By David Pollock

Fife singer Rosie Alice says a stint at Kyle Falconer’s songwriting camp, La Sierra Casa, “changed my life”.

Kirkcaldy-born Rosie (real name Rosie Munro) attended Bell Baxter secondary school in Cupar before studying drama at Fife College and Edinburgh Napier University.

And she admits that “if you’d asked me ten years ago, music probably wouldn’t have been in the plan”.

But within a year of attending the camp in Alicante, Spain, Rosie Alice had a song at No 4 in the iTunes charts.

Rosie Alice (right) at Kyle Falconer’s (centre) songwriting camp. Image: Supplied.

It all started during lockdown, when Rosie, 32, found herself picking up a guitar and taught herself how to play.

La Sierra Casa is ‘paradise’ for songwriter

She began writing songs, but even as she built up her skills, her confidence wavered. So her mum booked her on to one of the La Sierra Casa songwriting camps.

“I didn’t book La Sierra Casa for myself,” Rosie says.

“And I was humming and hawing about going out, though. I didn’t think I was ready, I didn’t think I was good enough.”

But after plucking up the courage to go, Rosie says the experience “completely changed my life”.

Rosie Alice found the confidence to pursue music after attending La Sierra Casa. Image: Redwood Streets.

“You go out and you stay there, you meet amazing people, including guest writers,” she explains. “And you write songs in the sun. It’s paradise.

“It’s completely changed my life. It kickstarted the career I’m following now.

“I actually booked back on the camp again last June, and I’ve been out again this year.”

Cammy Barnes had fellow Fifer’s back

One of the biggest helping hands she met out in Spain was fellow Fifer and festival headliner Cammy Barnes.

“Cammy was on the second camp,” she says. “So was Callum Beattie and Jon McClure from Reverend and the Makers, and (Montrose singer) Ben Walker as well.

“This little songwriting hub was created, we were all working together, then in December last year I did my first gig, supporting Cammy at PJ Molloy’s in Dunfermline.

Cammy Barnes at Outwith Festival, Dunfermline. Image: Matt Robertson.

“It was a nice local, hometown gig – it was great. I’m forever grateful to Cammy for giving me that shot.”

Throughout her extremely short recording career, Rosie has continued to be an independent artist, doing everything herself with the advice and support of others.

Here she credits Barnes especially with helping her not just get her debut single Best Part of My Day out into the world earlier this year, but to get it into the charts.

First single was chart hit for Rosie Alice

In April it hit number 53 in the UK’s Official Singles chart and number four in the iTunes chart, both phenomenal achievements for an independent artist doing everything themselves.

The second single Dreamer arrived in July.

“I’m still self-managing, although I’m obviously open to discussions,” says Rosie.

Rosie Alice is on the up and up with two singles out since her stint at the camp. Image: Redwood Streets.

“At the moment I’m looking towards getting more gigs, hopefully being able to put a lot more music out, and then getting some festival slots and a headline show next year.”

And although she’s currently based in Glasgow, she’s never a stranger in Fife.

“I’m there a lot,” she says. “My mum and dad and all my family and friends I grew up with in Falkland are still there, so I try and get back through.”

Rosie Alice is up for two awards at the Scottish Live Music Awards in Glasgow on Wednesday December 11.

She’ll support Sergeant at PJ Molloy’s in Dunfermline on Saturday December 14.

More from Entertainment

A group of 8 colourful paddleboraders in the dark on loch Fascally with a purple-tinged sky.
My night-time paddleboarding adventure on Pitlochry’s enchanted Loch Faskally
Rosie Alice is a new rising star coming out of Fife. Image: Francesca Morrison.
Moving to Stirling was key to musician's recovery after brutal attack, memory loss and…
Wingsuit flyer Liam Byrne looking pensive on top of a cliff,
Stonehaven 'bird man's' death-defying cliff plunges feature in BBC documentary
Adorable Shih Tzu Teddy B with owner Lynda Morrison in Carnoustie. Image: Kim Cessford.
How Carnoustie gran's adorable Shih Tzu 'healed her broken heart'
Lee Murray and Emma Heard of Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch.
Fife hotel owner praised for 'kind' breakfast offer after winning Four in a Bed…
Rosie Alice is a new rising star coming out of Fife. Image: Francesca Morrison.
What do Doune locals make of the 'Outlander effect'?
2
Blairgowrie fire-breather Verity Power. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
How does a Blairgowrie fire-breather and stilt walker spend her weekends?
Rosie Alice is a new rising star coming out of Fife. Image: Francesca Morrison.
Owners of popular Dundee waterfront restaurant are first couple to tie the knot at…
6
Rosie Alice is a new rising star coming out of Fife. Image: Francesca Morrison.
Gaz Coombes: Supergrass frontman recalls 'wild' night on Session Street as he returns to…
Emilie Wadsworth is on a mission to dispel outdated myths about bats. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Cupar 'bat woman' busts spooky myths about the often misunderstood mammals

Conversation