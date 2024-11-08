‘Kyle Falconer’s songwriting camp changed my life’ says Fife rising star Rosie Alice

Fife singer Rosie Alice says a stint at Kyle Falconer’s songwriting camp, La Sierra Casa, “changed my life”.

Kirkcaldy-born Rosie (real name Rosie Munro) attended Bell Baxter secondary school in Cupar before studying drama at Fife College and Edinburgh Napier University.

And she admits that “if you’d asked me ten years ago, music probably wouldn’t have been in the plan”.

But within a year of attending the camp in Alicante, Spain, Rosie Alice had a song at No 4 in the iTunes charts.

It all started during lockdown, when Rosie, 32, found herself picking up a guitar and taught herself how to play.

La Sierra Casa is ‘paradise’ for songwriter

She began writing songs, but even as she built up her skills, her confidence wavered. So her mum booked her on to one of the La Sierra Casa songwriting camps.

“I didn’t book La Sierra Casa for myself,” Rosie says.

“And I was humming and hawing about going out, though. I didn’t think I was ready, I didn’t think I was good enough.”

But after plucking up the courage to go, Rosie says the experience “completely changed my life”.

“You go out and you stay there, you meet amazing people, including guest writers,” she explains. “And you write songs in the sun. It’s paradise.

“It’s completely changed my life. It kickstarted the career I’m following now.

“I actually booked back on the camp again last June, and I’ve been out again this year.”

Cammy Barnes had fellow Fifer’s back

One of the biggest helping hands she met out in Spain was fellow Fifer and festival headliner Cammy Barnes.

“Cammy was on the second camp,” she says. “So was Callum Beattie and Jon McClure from Reverend and the Makers, and (Montrose singer) Ben Walker as well.

“This little songwriting hub was created, we were all working together, then in December last year I did my first gig, supporting Cammy at PJ Molloy’s in Dunfermline.

“It was a nice local, hometown gig – it was great. I’m forever grateful to Cammy for giving me that shot.”

Throughout her extremely short recording career, Rosie has continued to be an independent artist, doing everything herself with the advice and support of others.

Here she credits Barnes especially with helping her not just get her debut single Best Part of My Day out into the world earlier this year, but to get it into the charts.

First single was chart hit for Rosie Alice

In April it hit number 53 in the UK’s Official Singles chart and number four in the iTunes chart, both phenomenal achievements for an independent artist doing everything themselves.

The second single Dreamer arrived in July.

“I’m still self-managing, although I’m obviously open to discussions,” says Rosie.

“At the moment I’m looking towards getting more gigs, hopefully being able to put a lot more music out, and then getting some festival slots and a headline show next year.”

And although she’s currently based in Glasgow, she’s never a stranger in Fife.

“I’m there a lot,” she says. “My mum and dad and all my family and friends I grew up with in Falkland are still there, so I try and get back through.”

Rosie Alice is up for two awards at the Scottish Live Music Awards in Glasgow on Wednesday December 11.

She’ll support Sergeant at PJ Molloy’s in Dunfermline on Saturday December 14.