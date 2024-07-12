My Methil: Singing star Cammy Barnes’ favourite things about his hometown

Fife singing sensation Cammy Barnes reveals his favourite things about his hometown of Methil.

What do you think of, when you think of Methil?

East Fife, I think. The stadium.

I’ve made some great memories there.

Most memorable night out there?

The very first experience of Brannigan’s in Leven. I was like 16, and it was the maddest, most awesome, weirdest, stickiest-floored place ever.

We ended up playing it later, which was really cool.

Favourite restaurant in Methil and why?

I quite enjoy the K&K chippy near my house.

When I was younger, my mum used to give my 50p to go and get a cone of chips from there, I used to love it.

Best place when you’re looking for inspiration?

The East Dock Bar, 100%. It’s a pub full of characters and stories, and it’s got a coal fire.

It’s the best boozer in the world.

Best place for a coffee stop?

I don’t really drink coffee, but I would say the East Dock again just for the atmosphere.

How is 2024 going for you?

It’s going very well which is making me nervous, because there have to be some hurdles somewhere. But as it stands, it’s looking like a very big year.

What are you up to with work?

I’m playing TRNSMT! We’re playing every single festival in Scotland which is exciting, my album comes out this year. And next year it’s going to be even bigger!

Cammy Barnes plays the River Stage at TRNSMT 2024 on Friday July 12. Check out our interview with Cammy to find out what inspired his track, Guiding Light.