My Methil: Singing star Cammy Barnes’ favourite things about his hometown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

My Methil: Singing star Cammy Barnes’ favourite things about his hometown

Ahead of his appearance at TRNSMT, Cammy Barnes talks about the best bits of living in Methil.

Singer Cammy Barnes opens up on his hometown, and what he loves about it. Image: Supplied.
Singer Cammy Barnes opens up on his hometown, and what he loves about it. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

Fife singing sensation Cammy Barnes reveals his favourite things about his hometown of Methil.

What do you think of, when you think of Methil?

East Fife, I think. The stadium.

East Fife Stadium is one of Cammy Barnes’ favourite places to spend time in Methil. Image: DC Thomson.

I’ve made some great memories there.

Most memorable night out there?

The very first experience of Brannigan’s in Leven. I was like 16, and it was the maddest, most awesome, weirdest, stickiest-floored place ever.

We ended up playing it later, which was really cool.

Favourite restaurant in Methil and why?

I quite enjoy the K&K chippy near my house.

When I was younger, my mum used to give my 50p to go and get a cone of chips from there, I used to love it.

Best place when you’re looking for inspiration?

The East Dock Bar, 100%. It’s a pub full of characters and stories, and it’s got a coal fire.

The East Dock Bar in Methil is ‘the best boozer in the world’ according to Cammy Barnes. Image: Google Maps.

It’s the best boozer in the world.

Best place for a coffee stop?

I don’t really drink coffee, but I would say the East Dock again just for the atmosphere.

How is 2024 going for you?

It’s going very well which is making me nervous, because there have to be some hurdles somewhere. But as it stands, it’s looking like a very big year.

What are you up to with work?

I’m playing TRNSMT! We’re playing every single festival in Scotland which is exciting, my album comes out this year. And next year it’s going to be even bigger!

Cammy Barnes plays the River Stage at TRNSMT 2024 on Friday July 12. Check out our interview with Cammy to find out what inspired his track, Guiding Light

More from Entertainment

Katrina Leskanich of Katrina and the Waves.
Walking On Sunshine singer Katrina says there are no backstage hugs for 'insecure' 80s…
Dundee DJ Gav Will.
What's it like to be a DJ in the daytime? Dundee deckmaster Gav Will…
Jon Bon Jovi (Ian West/PA)
Jon Bon Jovi remembers mother as ‘force to be reckoned with’ after death at…
Danny Dyer suffered ‘major panic attack’ after blanking words on theatre stage (Ian West/PA)
Danny Dyer suffered ‘major panic attack’ after blanking words on theatre stage
ASAP Rocky and son RZA star in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty campaign (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
ASAP Rocky and son RZA star in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty campaign
Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham in the royal box at Wimbledon (Zac Goodwin/PA)
TV stars mingle with royalty while braving the weather at Wimbledon
Cypress Hill will perform their Black Sunday album with the London Symphony Orchestra (Alamy/PA)
‘It shows our music is timeless’ – Cypress Hill on being rediscovered on TikTok
Wretch 32 will perform at a Stephen Lawrence Day event (Ian West/PA)
Wretch 32 and Mahalia among artists to perform at Stephen Lawrence Day event
Katarina Johnson-Thompson (Ian Rutherford/PA)
Katarina Johnson-Thompson reveals she felt ‘scared to be too muscly’
Cypress Hill will perform their Black Sunday album with the London Symphony Orchestra (Elena Giuliano/PA)
‘We were blown away by it’ – Cypress Hill on making Simpsons episode come…

Conversation