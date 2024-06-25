Why is Fife star Cammy Barnes risking ‘bad big brother points’ over debut Heartland festival show?

Fans of Fife musician Cammy Barnes will be feeling the love at the first-ever Heartland Festival in Pitlochry, as he’ll be hitting the stage hot on the heels of his younger sister’s nuptials.

The Methil-based musician is known for being a family man, with his hit Bonnie’s Song – written for his baby daughter – popular among parents due to its moving lyrics.

But Cammy, 33, admits he might be losing some “big brother points” this weekend as he takes to mainstage at Pitlochry, alongside acts like Idlewild, Tide Lines and The View.

“It’s my wee sister’s wedding on the same day as Heartland Festival, believe it or not,” he chuckles guiltily.

“I’m leaving the wedding to go and play the festival, then coming back to the wedding. Bad brother points! I’ve double booked myself, it’s terrible.

“But luckily the wedding’s in Dunkeld and I’m in Pitlochry so it’s only a couple of minutes along the road.”

The Pitlochry gig will be a special one for Cammy, as he says he “pretty much grew up” in Dunkeld and has fond memories of exploring the area as a child.

“My mum and dad had a caravan there when I was wee so that neck of the woods feels like home.

“And it’s great to see new festivals coming up, we need them. Especially up there. It’ll be a braw setting, and the line-up looks amazing.”

Dad Cammy ‘choking to get home’

But Cammy, who also owns Barney’s Barbers shops in Leven and Anstruther, has learned that “you need to strike while the iron’s hot” in the music business – even if that means sacrificing time at home with his partner Ashley and baby Bonnie.

“I’ve just spent over a week in Nashville and now I’m in Dublin,” says Cammy when we speak ahead of the festival.

“It’s the longest I’ve ever been away from my daughter. I’m choking to get home!” he admits.

“I am juggling, but you’ve got to strike while the iron’s hot and enjoy it.”

New single inspired by romantic film

Stateside, Cammy has been finishing up the bulk of his upcoming debut album, due to come out around Christmastime 2024.

The first single, Guiding Light, has just dropped hours before we chat, much to the songwriter’s “relief”.

“I feel so relieved,” he laughs. “It’s been well-received today so I’m really chuffed.”

A massive cinephile, Cammy wrote the song after being inspired by a “cheesy” film.

“I’m massively into watching movies and I watched – I don’t even want to say it because it’ll be really cheesy – but I watched Dear John and some of the words inspired me,” he explains.

“It’s kind of weird, sometimes things just stick and come naturally.”

Cammy Barnes is ‘sucker for intimate gigs’

He says there will be four singles in total ahead of the album release.

But he’s most excited for the part that comes after the release: the tour.

“Some musicians love being in the studio and hate playing live, but I’m the complete opposite,” he explains. “I hate being in the studio.

“As soon as this album’s done it’ll be a relief because it means I can go and play hundreds of gigs, which’ll be awesome.”

Before his Heartland show, he’ll be playing to his biggest ever crowd – 15,000 people – as he supports James Arthur at the Stirling Summer Sessions.

And though he says he’s a “sucker for intimate gigs” over festivals, it’s clear that as long as he’s got a guitar, a microphone and a stage, Cammy’s a happy lad.

“I just want to be playing live,” he smiles. “I don’t care if I’m playing to two people or 200,000, it’s my favourite thing to do.”

Cammy Barnes plays Heartland Festival on June 29 2024 at Pitlochry Recreation Ground.