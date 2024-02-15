Still Game star launches dance track after tie-up with Dundee singer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Still Game star launches dance track after tie-up with Dundee singer

Ford Kiernan and Kyle Falconer were spotted at a songwriting camp in Spain last year.

By Lauren Gilmour, Press Association
Ford Kiernan joined Kyle Falconer at a songwriting camp in Spain last year. Image: Wattie Cheung/PA/Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Ford Kiernan joined Kyle Falconer at a songwriting camp in Spain last year. Image: Wattie Cheung/PA/Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Still Game star Ford Kiernan is preparing to release a new dance track to raise money for a mental health charity – after a tie-up with Dundee singer Kyle Falconer.

Kiernan, who played Jack Jarvis in the classic BBC comedy, has ventured into new territory on the song, which features Aberdeen DJ and producer RYZY.

It came after the actor was spotted at a songwriting camp with The View frontman Falconer in Spain last year.

The idea for the song Coffee Man came about after Kiernan looked at some teabags in his sink and thought about how much of a mess they made.

‘I just jumped on TikTok while I still had it in my head’

He said: “I had been at the kitchen sink one day and had this idea for a thing called Coffee Man.

“I jumped on TikTok with it while I still had it in my head.

“I don’t know where it came from, to be honest.

“I was standing in the kitchen thinking how much of a mess tea bags make in the sink. I started thinking, ‘Tea bags in the sink, tea bags in the sink’.

“That’s how these things happen if you’re a creative type.

“Sometimes these things just bubble up in your head until you’ve no option but to try to record it.”

Tie-up with Kyle Falconer at Spanish songwriting camp

His video had 60,000 views within hours and before long, 500,000 people had seen it.

The Chewin’ The Fat star travelled to La Sierra Casa, near Alicante, to work with Falconer after a conversation.

Kiernan said: “I’d been to a few of Kyle’s gigs and he asked me last year if I wanted to come to La Sierra Casa.

“I started to lean towards dance music after a few days. I liked the progressions and the way things build.”

It was Falconer who set the wheels in motion for the partnership between Kiernan and RYZY.

Kiernan at the songwriting camp with Falconer last September. Image: Kyle Falconer/Instagram

RYZY said he ignored the call at first but phoned back when he received a text from Kiernan.

He said: “Ford came up within a few days of that call and we got going.

“He’s a great writer and a great comic, but I was so impressed by the musicality.

“He was really going for it with the ideas, and we were bouncing off each other, no bother.

“We realised pretty quickly we had something cool and the song took place over a weekend.

“We always had Still Game on in the house when I was growing up so at first it was bizarre to be working on something like this with the guy who made it.

“But I always take things as they come and he’s super down to earth and has been brilliant to work with.”

Aberdeen DJ and producer RYZY. Image: Nick Lunn/PA

Kiernan is not chasing chart success but is hoping the proceeds go to the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

Kiernan, who created Chewin’ The Fat and Still Game with co-star Greg Hemphill, said: “Mental health is a growing concern and a lot of the impact of the pandemic is only becoming evident just now.

“It has caused a lot more ongoing damage than we realise and we should be paying a lot more attention to it.

“Some people might think we’re over the pandemic, but as far as mental health is concerned, I don’t think we are.

‘Coffee Man isn’t a crack at the charts’

“Coffee Man isn’t a crack at the charts. It’s a hobby that will hopefully return some money for charity – and keep me smiling at the same time.”

Hazel McIlwraith, director of fundraising and major appeals at SAMH, said: “SAMH is absolutely thrilled to be the chosen charity beneficiary for the Coffee Man song.

“We’re deeply grateful to Ford for his generous support and recognition.

“His contribution is invaluable in raising both funds and awareness for Scotland’s mental health, which means so much to all of us at SAMH.”

