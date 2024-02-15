Stirling dad caught with hundreds of sick child abuse photos and videos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling dad caught with hundreds of sick child abuse photos and videos

Police raided Steven Anderson's home after a tip-off material was being downloaded to his computer.

By Jamie Buchan
Steven Anderson was caught with more than 600 child abuse files.
A Stirling dad was caught with hundreds of sickening child abuse photos and videos, a court has heard.

Police raided Steven Anderson’s home after receiving a tip-off illicit files were being downloaded to his computer.

The 43-year-old appeared at Stirling Sheriff Court and admitted possessing the offensive material between August 2022 and March 2023.

He will be sentenced next month and was warned he could be jailed.

Early morning raid

Fiscal depute James Moncrieff said that Police Scotland received information child sexual abuse material had been downloaded to a device at Anderson’s home in Randolph Terrace.

“At 7.35am on March 3 last year, officers from the National Child Abuse Investigations exploitation unit attended at the address.

“The nature of the visit was explained and the officers were afforded entry.”

Stirling Sheriff Court
Stirling Sheriff Court.

A extensive search of the home was carried out.

Anderson handed over his mobile phone, while investigators seized a computer system unit from the floor of a first floor office and an external hard drive from a window sill.

“The accused provided a PIN number for a secure folder within his mobile phone,” Mr Moncrieff said.

“He also gave police a password for the system unit.”

Anderson was arrested after police carried out a brief preview check for illicit images on the devices.

Later analysis by cybercrime specialists found 618 obscene photo files and nine videos.

Of those, 52 pictures and two videos were described as at “Category A,” the most depraved level.

The videos had a total running time of 83 minutes.

Rehabilitation

Solicitor Billy Milne said his client had been keen to get his case resolved and had pled guilty at an early stage.

“He has been undertaking a number of rehabilitation steps,” the lawyer said.

Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney told Anderson: “From now on you will be subject to the Sex Offenders Register.

“The period that you remain on this order will be determined at sentencing.”

He added: “All options are open to the court, including imprisonment.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

