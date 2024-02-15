Ambassador Bar in Dundee hits market for £200k as ‘alternative uses’ for site floated

A Dundee pub has been put up for sale with the prospect of the site being redeveloped for “alternative uses”.

The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road is on the market for offers over £200,000.

It comes after the pub shut in January with the former landlord moving on.

Estate agent Colliers is handling the sale of the two-storey building, which comes with a beer garden and a function suite.

The site is being sold as a pub but Colliers says it could be put to “alternative uses” depending on planning permission being approved.

There was previously speculation that the Ambassador could be knocked down and turned into housing.

The bar comes with a licence to sell alcohol between 11am and midnight Sunday to

Thursday, and 11am and 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Kate Fraser, landlord of the pub for nearly a decade, announced it was closing in January.

Locals shared memories of the bar before a closing party was held on January 14.

Last week, The Courier told how a Dolly Parton tribute singer had taken Ms Fraser to court over unpaid fees for a performance at the Ambassador Bar in 2022.

According to the Dundee licensing register, the Ambassador is owned by London-based Admiral Taverns Piccadilly Ltd.

The Courier has contacted the company for comment.

Elsewhere in the city, Benson’s Bar is also on the market for a fixed price of £85,000.