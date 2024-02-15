Ambassador Bar in Dundee hits market for £200k as ‘alternative uses’ for site floated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ambassador Bar in Dundee hits market for £200k as ‘alternative uses’ for site floated

The pub shut in January and is now lying empty.

By James Simpson
The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road, Dundee is set for demolition
The Ambassador Bar in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

A Dundee pub has been put up for sale with the prospect of the site being redeveloped for “alternative uses”.

The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road is on the market for offers over £200,000.

It comes after the pub shut in January with the former landlord moving on.

Estate agent Colliers is handling the sale of the two-storey building, which comes with a beer garden and a function suite.

The Ambassador Bar could be put to ‘alternative uses’ after being put up for sale

The site is being sold as a pub but Colliers says it could be put to “alternative uses” depending on planning permission being approved.

There was previously speculation that the Ambassador could be knocked down and turned into housing.

The bar comes with a licence to sell alcohol between 11am and midnight Sunday to
Thursday, and 11am and 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Kate Fraser, landlord of the pub for nearly a decade, announced it was closing in January.

The Ambassador shut in January.

Locals shared memories of the bar before a closing party was held on January 14.

Last week, The Courier told how a Dolly Parton tribute singer had taken Ms Fraser to court over unpaid fees for a performance at the Ambassador Bar in 2022.

According to the Dundee licensing register, the Ambassador is owned by London-based Admiral Taverns Piccadilly Ltd.

The Courier has contacted the company for comment.

Elsewhere in the city, Benson’s Bar is also on the market for a fixed price of £85,000.

