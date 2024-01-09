Benson’s Bar in Dundee put up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Benson’s Bar in Dundee put up for sale

The Arbroath Road pub is on the market for £85,000.

By Andrew Robson
Benson's Bar is for sale on Arbroath Road, Dundee.
Benson's Bar on Arbroath Road. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

A Dundee pub has been put up for sale.

Benson’s Bar on Arbroath Road has been put on the market having recently been refurbished.

Previously known as Dexy’s Bar, the pub would suit a “hands-on operator” according to estate agent Rosie Fraser.

The pub is described as being “wet-led”, meaning it focuses on serving drinks rather than food.

Inside Benson's Bar Dundee
The pub is a “wet-led” establishment. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Benson's Bar was recently refurbished.
The pub was recently refurbished. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Previous tenants of the pub were reprimanded after police discovered a group of punters partying inside during tight Covid-19 restrictions.

When it reopened as Benson’s in July last year, Police Scotland led calls for the new operators to ensure CCTV was in place.

A post on the bar’s Facebook page in November said the bar was under new management.

Bensons bar has a single bar
The pub has a single bar. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Benson’s Bar has an asking price of offers over £85,000 through Rosie Fraser Real Estate.

The seller of the property would also consider renting – with a rate of £15,600 a year.

Meanwhile, The Courier has taken a look at the best food and drink to try when spending the day in Dundee city centre.

More from Property

Esate agent Jenny McLaughlan has released a spoof music video in an attempt to sell a Dundee home. Image: Jenny McLaughlan/YouTube/Keller Williams
Singing Dundee estate agent records Teenage Dirtbag spoof in novel bid to sell home
The unique gallery room from the garden.
Inside £475k Fife family home with 'unique' feature gallery room
Bothy at an Airbnb near Blairgowrie offers guests the use of a yoga room.
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Perth and Kinross
Auchterhouse cabin advertised on Airbnb.
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Angus
Inside a penthouse by the River Tay in the Chandlers Lane area of Dundee, near South Victoria Dock..
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Dundee
The Little House on the Hill sits above Elie and Earlsferry.
Inside 7 of the best-rated Airbnbs in Fife
The Glasshouse has a double height ceiling and glazed section of roof. Image: Rettie.
Beautiful £675k Fife house with double height living space and glass roof
The Monikie home has a pond and access to the country park. Image: Verdala
'Luxury' £400k family home has gated access to Monikie Country Park
The Art House in Blairgowrie.
Chance to live inside former Blairgowrie school buildings converted into stylish homes
29 Oak Street, Burntisland, Kinghorn.
Huge family home on corner of quiet Fife cul-de-sac hits market for £500k