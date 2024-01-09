Benson’s Bar in Dundee put up for sale

A Dundee pub has been put up for sale.

Benson’s Bar on Arbroath Road has been put on the market having recently been refurbished.

Previously known as Dexy’s Bar, the pub would suit a “hands-on operator” according to estate agent Rosie Fraser.

The pub is described as being “wet-led”, meaning it focuses on serving drinks rather than food.

Previous tenants of the pub were reprimanded after police discovered a group of punters partying inside during tight Covid-19 restrictions.

When it reopened as Benson’s in July last year, Police Scotland led calls for the new operators to ensure CCTV was in place.

A post on the bar’s Facebook page in November said the bar was under new management.

Benson’s Bar has an asking price of offers over £85,000 through Rosie Fraser Real Estate.

The seller of the property would also consider renting – with a rate of £15,600 a year.

