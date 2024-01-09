Cannabis worth more than £2.25m found in Dundee

Four men have been charged after £2.25 million worth of cannabis was found in Dundee.

Police carried out searches at properties on Lorne Street, in the Lochee area, and Ash Street – just off Lochee Road – on Monday.

About 3,000 cannabis plants were found across the two sites – with an estimated street value of more than £2.25m.

Four men, aged between 26 and 36, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.

The men are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

‘Substantial’ cannabis recovery from Dundee properties

Detective Constable Chris Grieve said: “This is a substantial recovery and highlights our continued commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our communities.

“Support from members of the public is vital to our work.

“I would continue to encourage anyone with information about drugs in their community to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.