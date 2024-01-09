Cannabis worth more than £2.25m found in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Cannabis worth more than £2.25m found in Dundee

Police searched two properties in the city on Monday.

By Andrew Robson
Lorne Street Dundee, Site of Cannabis find
Lorne Street in Dundee. Image: Google Street View

Four men have been charged after £2.25 million worth of cannabis was found in Dundee.

Police carried out searches at properties on Lorne Street, in the Lochee area, and Ash Street – just off Lochee Road – on Monday.

About 3,000 cannabis plants were found across the two sites – with an estimated street value of more than £2.25m.

Ash Street Dundee, where £2.25 million worth of cannabis was found
Ash Street. Image: Google Street View

Four men, aged between 26 and 36, have been arrested and charged in connection with drugs offences.

The men are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

‘Substantial’ cannabis recovery from Dundee properties

Detective Constable Chris Grieve said: “This is a substantial recovery and highlights our continued commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our communities.

“Support from members of the public is vital to our work.

“I would continue to encourage anyone with information about drugs in their community to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers.

