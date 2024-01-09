Green-light given to £35k Dundee street food and drink festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Green-light given to £35k Dundee street food and drink festival

The event is set to replace the former Flower and Food Festival, which was axed by councillors last year.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
The Hairy Bikers at the Flower and Food Festival.
The Hairy Bikers at the Flower and Food Festival.

A new Dundee food and drink festival to be held later this year has been given the green-light by councillors.

Proposals for a 2024 event, provisionally named the Dundee Food for Thought Festival, were first unveiled by council chiefs last week.

The event is set to replace the long-running Flower and Food Festival, which was axed by councillors last January due to concerns over its financial viability.

It’s expected the replacement festival will be held in the last weekend in May.

Councillors gave their seal of approval to the plans at a meeting of the Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee on Monday.

Flower and Food Festival loss ‘unfortunate’

However some expressed frustration at the axing of the former Flower and Food Festival.

The event had not been held in person since 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic and ran at a loss of more than £50,000 in its final year.

Speaking at the meeting, Liberal Democrat councillor Daniel Coleman said: “As you’ll recall our group view the loss of the long-standing flower and food event at Camperdown Park as quite unfortunate and greater effort should have been made to retain it.

“But we are where we are.”

Liberal Democrat councillor Daniel Coleman. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

Liberal Democrat group leader Fraser Macpherson was less enthused over the new festival’s current name.

He said: “I fully accept that the working title Food for Thought is not the final title, and we will all have different views.

“My view is I didn’t think that sounded exactly upbeat if I’m being perfectly honest.

“It sounded more like The Revered I.M Jolly’s Sunday sermon title.”

Flower and Food Festival was draining cash

The Dundee Flower and Food Festival – first held in 1988 – was one of the city’s best-loved events attracting big names including television personalities Paul Hollywood and the Hairy Bikers.

However, figures revealed by council officials last year showed the festival had run at a “considerable loss” in each year of the last three years it was held live.

The Dundee Flower and Food Festival used to attract big names like Paul Hollywood, before being axed last year.

The new festival will be focused on the city centre, but fringe events will take place across the whole city with the event pencilled in for the last weekend in May.

It’s also expected to cost around £35,000, which will be met from a one-off budget investment.

food flower
Emily Hutchison & Louie Glennie from Glamis Castle arrange the veggie wheelbarrow in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.

Move to the city centre will be more accessible

And council officers insisted the move would help make the festival more accessible.

Head of Planning & Economic Development Gregor Hamilton said: “The thinking behind bringing something into the city centre is because of the benefit that businesses and the accessibility of the city centre brings.

“So for many people getting to Camperdown, if they didn’t have access to a car, could be more challenging.”

Dundee Flower & Food Festival 2018. Image: DC Thomson.

Other councillors highlighted the enthusiasm for the city’s latest festival.

SNP councillor Lynne Short added: “It’s whetted the appetites of some of the organisations within the Maryfeild ward who have already been in touch to say they are champing at the bit to get involved.

“As long as we all get behind it and not be too negative about it, I’m sure it can be as cracking as some of the other things we put on.”

Conversation