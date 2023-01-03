Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe

By Aileen Robertson
January 3 2023, 6.00am
Gregg Wallace at Dundee's food festival in 2015.
Television personality Gregg Wallace with a Forfar Bridie at the festival in 2015.

Dundee Lib Dems say the city’s flower and food festival is worth saving as the loss-making event faces the axe.

Council bosses say the popular event at Camperdown Country Park should no longer continue.

It was cancelled three years in a row after the outbreak of Covid-19.

Hairy Bikers Dave Myers and Si King appeared at the 2010 festival. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

When the 31st Dundee Flower and Food Festival was held in 2019, it ran at a loss of more than £50,000.

But Lib Dem councillors plan to block any attempts to see it phased out.

Strathmartine councillor Daniel Coleman said it would be “a dreadfully sad end for such a superb annual festival in the Scottish events calendar”.

Over the years the festival has attracted big names including television personalities Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, Gregg Wallace and the Hairy Bikers.

Last event of its kind in the UK

Council papers going before the policy and resources committee next week outline a grim outlook for the festival.

The report says no other local authority in the UK still runs such an event.

Meanwhile, costs have risen significantly, and continue to increase.

Council chiefs say other authorities had “long since withdrawn” similar festivals because of the high level of resources involved “combined with reduced interest and attendance by the public”.

Abby Taylor, Eve Taylor and Anna Taylor with some giant onions in 2010. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

In 2022, a virtual event was held. Neighbourhood services convener Councillor Anne Rendall said lingering effects of the pandemic meant the full event could not go ahead.

The committee report stated the “resource intensive” virtual offering was met with a “lack of interest”.

And any replacement event is not likely to go ahead until at least 2024.

“There is competing pressure to deliver other corporate events,” said the report.

“There is also no available operational resource within neighbourhood services to support the flower show in September 2023.”

Plans for ‘slimmed down event’

Dundee City Council’s City Development group are planning an “updated event” for 2024.

Council chiefs say this would support “key objectives” such as climate action, sustainability and the environment.

However, this does not convince Councillor Coleman.

“The proposal is for no 2023 event at all and a possible slimmed down event at the waterfront in 2024.

“We absolutely should not be throwing away the successful and long-standing event at Camperdown without looking far more fully at how we can keep it, grow it and make it financially sustainable.

“We owe that to the people of Dundee and everyone else across the wider region and around Scotland who have supported this valued event over so many years.”

Great British Bake Off star Paul Hollywood inspects a Dundee Cake in 2015. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

Fraser Macpherson, who leads Dundee’s Lib Dem group, added: “The briefing appeared to envisage some form of slimmed down sustainability, climate and environment event at the waterfront possibly in 2024.”

He said the festival was being replaced with “a nebulous proposal for a smaller sustainability event”.

Dundee Lib Dems will ask the council to examine the viability of continuing with the traditional Dundee Flower and Food Festival at Camperdown Park, with new sponsorship arrangements to ensure its financial viability.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Jodie Hannan admitted assaulting her boyfriend. Image: Facebook
Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty
The story of Brian MacKinnon's deception is told in My Old School. Image: Shutterstock.
Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity
Miniature wooden family figurines stand near a money bag. The concept of savings. Budget planning. Distribution of profits. Financial management. Accumulation of funds. Family income; Shutterstock ID 1345006814; purchase_order: ; job:
Bank of Mum and Dad: Tayside expert shares tips on how to avoid it…
Eden project head of experience Blair Parkin
Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride
2
People wearing costumes for the Broughty Ferry New Years Day Dook in 2008
In pictures: Broughty Ferry New Year's Day dippers through the decades
staff members at AIM, l to r, Jacqui McWalter, Lucy Reilly, Fiona Gibbs, Susan Kermally and Jenna Yule.
Dundee programme brings school to pupils struggling to attend due to poor mental health
Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
19
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Connell's has scored twice for Raith since arriving on loan. Image: SNS.
Kilmarnock confirm Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell will be released at the end of…
a police officer and firefighter outside the New County Hotel in Perth.
COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise
Arbroath go 3-2 up at Dens Park. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Not time to panic for Dundee but Arbroath defeat showed need for…
Gemma Beswick from Endometriosis Fife is one of the women calling for the change. Image: Mhorvan Park/DC Thomson.
Endometriosis sufferers demand full return of Kirkcaldy gynaecology ward
Ninian South Platform.
WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform
Industry figures argue the public favour local produce and that some supermarkets are failing to give that to them.
Pig farming ‘situation is improving’
The cost of kennelling potentially dangerous dogs has been revealed. Image: Shutterstock.
Cost of kennelling seized dogs involved in court cases revealed
Briony McDonald and husky . Loch Leven. Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle
Queen's Close homeless unit in Montrose remains on the market. Pic: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Will the saga of the Montrose homeless hostel empty since 2007 finally end this…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson understands St Johnstone fan anger over Rangers Scottish Cup tickets as Fair…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented