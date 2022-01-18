Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee Flower and Food Festival cancelled for third year in a row

By Katy Scott
January 18 2022, 4.45pm Updated: January 18 2022, 5.59pm
dundee food flower festival
Two ladies laugh at the huge vegetables on display at a previous festival.

The Dundee Flower and Food Festival has been cancelled for the third year in a row.

The September event will take place online again, with Dundee City Council blaming the lingering effects of the pandemic for the decision.

Councillor Anne Rendall, convener of the neighbourhood services committee, said the staff who would usually be planning the in-person festival are “focused on delivering essential front-line services”.

She blamed the lack of certainty around future Covid-19 guidance for the cancellation of the late summer festival.

The event is usually attended by thousands of residents from around Dundee and celebrates local produce.

Ms Rendall said: “I am very sad that we can’t currently return to the popular and familiar sight of around 18,000 people visiting Camperdown over the September weekend.

“However, given the amount of planning and logistical organisation that goes into the event, and uncertainty around events like this, it is just not feasible for it to go ahead in person this year.

“The personnel who would be busy just now planning the festival are all focused on delivering essential front-line services, which continue to be affected by the pandemic and higher than normal levels of staff absence.

‘News will be a disappointment’

Ms Rendall said the tenders would usually go out as early as next month so that planning for the festival can kick into gear.

She added: “At the same time, local suppliers may themselves find it difficult to commit to coming this year.

“The 2020 and 2021 Virtual Flower and Food Festivals have proven to be successful and highlighted a lot of the city and region’s great gardening, cooking, baking and floral talents.

“It’s not the way we would ideally like to do it, but I know that many of the great exhibitions on offer will be showcased again online this year and I urge residents to get involved.

food flower
Emily Hutchison & Louie Glennie from Glamis Castle arrange the veggie wheelbarrow.

“The news will be a disappointment to many who have attended regularly and followed the Festival over the years, but it’s important that the council’s key services continue to be prioritised as well as ensuring the safety of both employees and members of the public.”

The Dundee Flower and Food Festival has taken place virtually on the website since the start of the pandemic, with updates available on the festival’s Twitter and Facebook.

This year’s online festival will take place between September 2 and 4.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier