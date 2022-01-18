15 Tayside and Fife bakers and butchers recognised in top Scotch pie awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A total of 15 bakers and butchers from across Tayside and Fife have been recognised in the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards 2022.

Businesses from up and down the region had their eyes on the prize and while they may not have bagged top accolade in the main category- World Scotch Pie Champion – many have taken home a range of medals in a variety of other categories.

Around 60 judges, which included stars in the industry and leading food and drink professionals, sampled more than 400 pastry products from 70-plus butchers and bakers across the country to decide the winners.

The Hot Savoury category was dominated by Tayside and Fife businesses with a delicious array of goodies.

Dunning firm Simon Howie Foods’ chilli cheese pie and Carnoustie’s WeeCOOK’s chicken, leek and potato pie bagged silver medals in the category, while DH Robertson in Arbroath’s hearty chicken pie, Murray’s Bakers in Perth’s chicken curry pie, Dundee’s Nicoll’s Rosebank Bakery’s salt and pepper chicken pie and Simon Howie Foods’ chicken kiev pie all received a bronze award.

Football pies

Football fans who enjoy a ‘peh’ at Arbroath Football Club can celebrate as DH Robertson was awarded a gold medal in the Football Pie or Savoury category for its steak and black pudding pie made specially for the club.

Dundee’s Goodfellow & Steven was awarded silver for their Scotch pie for Montrose Football Club.

DH Robertson also took home the top diamond medal for their sausage roll while W F Stark in Buckhaven, Fife, received silver for their version and MacDonald & Son in Dundee took bronze.

Veggie supreme

Coming out on top in the Vegetarian Savoury category was Carnoustie’s WeeCOOK. Their caponata formaggio wowed judges and, in turn, landed them a diamond medal.

Tasting “like a holiday”, the Sicilian style ragu – similar to ratatouille – is made with aubergines, courgettes and a roux-based sauce made with basil oil with lots of cheese inside.

This pie also won the Maclean’s Cup which was presented to the firm for the Best Specialty Savoury.

Stuart’s Bakers and Butchers in Leven, Fife, took gold with their vegetable dahl pastry as did Fisher & Donaldson’s spinach roll. James Pirie & Son in Blairgowrie also impressed in this category with their vegetable curry pie receiving a bronze.

Hayley Wilkes, owner of WeeCOOK, was thrilled with the news and is delighted two of her pies have been recognised.

She said: “We can’t believe it! The video went so fast I wasn’t sure what we’d won. It was an even bigger surprise to find out that we’ve also won the Macleans Cup for best specialty savoury pie (non Scotch pie) with a veggie pie! It is brilliant.

“The staff are buzzing. They are all studying just now so have been celebrating remotely today.

“It is so lovely to get recognition for all their hard work through what has been a rough time for everyone and especially hospitality businesses like ours.”

Sticking to the vegetarian theme, Fisher & Donaldson was awarded the silver medal for their macaroni pies while Murray’s Bakers was awarded a bronze.

Sweet tooth

And for those with a sweet tooth, Murray’s Bakers took home a gold medal for their apple pie.

Sugar and Spice in Auchterarder, Perthshire, was awarded silver for its bridie, as was W F Stark in Buckhaven, Fife, and Simon Howie Foods was recognised for its steak pie, bagging a silver medal for it.

MacDonald & Son received a bronze for its steak and gravy pie as did WeeCOOK for its beef steak bourguignon pie.

Gossett Butchers in Dundee swooped in for the silver in the Haggis Savoury category with its haggis pie with pepper sauce.

