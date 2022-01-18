Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Education

Dundee University cheapest place to be a student in UK, study shows

By Laura Devlin
January 18 2022, 5.00pm Updated: January 18 2022, 5.36pm
The University of Dundee was revealed as the most affordable place for students to live with an average weekly spending of £157.
The University of Dundee was revealed as the most affordable place for students to live with an average weekly spending of £157.

Dundee University is the cheapest place to be a student in the UK, a new study has revealed.

Analysis by Oxford Royale, an international education provider, looked at the average price of student accommodation as well as prices for a pint of beer, cocktail, a fast-food meal and a taxi fare.

The University of Dundee was revealed as the most affordable place for students to live with an average weekly spend of £157. Dundee city offers the third cheapest student accommodation at £106 per week and has the cheapest taxi fare at £10.

How cheap are other cities?

Aberdeen University was joint second cheapest in the U.K, with an average weekly spend of £161.

Glasgow University and Strathclyde University were joint third cheapest in Scotland, with students here spending £193 every week on average.

The research also showed that students at St Andrews University, Edinburgh University and Herriot-Watt University all spent an average of £229 each week.

What are the top ten cheapest UK cities for students?

Top 10 cheapest places to be a student in the UK.

London is the most expensive city for students in the U.K to live, with an estimated total weekly spend of £302.

The average weekly rent in London for a student shared flat is £211 and the average cost for a five-mile taxi journey is £26.

‘Important for students to know how to manage money’

William Humphreys, chief executive office and founder of Oxford Royale Academy, said: “There is no doubt that students are always looking to save money living on a budget so it’s great to see that there are many areas in the UK where people at university can have a good time without breaking the bank.

“With rising student costs nationwide, it’s more important than ever for students to know how to manage their money and this list can offer some guidance and insight into where their loan will stretch further.”

Hat’s all folks: 20 best pictures as Dundee University graduates celebrate their success in afternoon ceremony

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Education team

More from The Courier