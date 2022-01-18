Dundee University cheapest place to be a student in UK, study shows

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee University is the cheapest place to be a student in the UK, a new study has revealed.

Analysis by Oxford Royale, an international education provider, looked at the average price of student accommodation as well as prices for a pint of beer, cocktail, a fast-food meal and a taxi fare.

The University of Dundee was revealed as the most affordable place for students to live with an average weekly spend of £157. Dundee city offers the third cheapest student accommodation at £106 per week and has the cheapest taxi fare at £10.

How cheap are other cities?

Aberdeen University was joint second cheapest in the U.K, with an average weekly spend of £161.

Glasgow University and Strathclyde University were joint third cheapest in Scotland, with students here spending £193 every week on average.

The research also showed that students at St Andrews University, Edinburgh University and Herriot-Watt University all spent an average of £229 each week.

What are the top ten cheapest UK cities for students?

London is the most expensive city for students in the U.K to live, with an estimated total weekly spend of £302.

The average weekly rent in London for a student shared flat is £211 and the average cost for a five-mile taxi journey is £26.

‘Important for students to know how to manage money’

William Humphreys, chief executive office and founder of Oxford Royale Academy, said: “There is no doubt that students are always looking to save money living on a budget so it’s great to see that there are many areas in the UK where people at university can have a good time without breaking the bank.

“With rising student costs nationwide, it’s more important than ever for students to know how to manage their money and this list can offer some guidance and insight into where their loan will stretch further.”