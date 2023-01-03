Bank of Mum and Dad: Tayside expert shares tips on how to avoid it becoming a tax trap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bank of Mum and Dad: Tayside expert shares tips on how to avoid it becoming a tax trap

By Cheryl Peebles
January 3 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 3 2023, 7.56am
Many young people need the Bank of Mum and Dad for a deposit - but it could land them with a hefty tax bill. Image: Shutterstock.
Many young people need the Bank of Mum and Dad for a deposit - but it could land them with a hefty tax bill. Image: Shutterstock.

More and more young people are turning to the Bank of Mum and Dad – and even Gran and Grandad – as higher interest rates pile on the pressure.

But while parents and grandparents may want to help out, their generosity might come at a price.

Dundee lawyer Caroline Fraser warns that giving cash to loved ones might land them a hefty tax bill.

Her firm in the city is dealing with a growing number of people across Tayside and Fife seeking advice on the dangers of being caught in an inheritance tax trap.

So, when are family gifts at risk and what is the advice?

Who is likely to be hit with inheritance tax?

Young people receiving help with a deposit on their first home could fall foul.

But it’s not just property purchases that carry a risk, cash given to buy a car, for example, or fund home improvements could come with a sting in the tail.

Inheritance tax is payable if the person who made the gift dies within seven years of doing so.

Caroline, a partner in legal firm RSB Lindsays, says: “Securing a deposit is challenging enough, but with daily costs going up for everyone, some will undoubtedly find it even more difficult to save what they need. Their loved ones naturally want to support them.

“Unfortunately some gifts come at a cost which many simply are not aware of, should inheritance tax become an issue.”

RSB Lindsays private client team partner Caroline Fraser. Image: Lindsays.

Recent research by Aviva found that 14% of homeowners asked had helped their children become first-time buyers and a further 19% said they intended to.

And Caroline said higher interest rates and inflation mean it’s likely even more parents and grandparents will be digging deep to help out.

So what is her advice?

“It is still possible for help to be given, so long as people seek expert advice before they make their gift.”

Caroline’s tips for giving money tax free

  • You can give cash up to £3,000 each tax year (any unused annual exemption can be carried forward one year only)
  • Up to £5,000 can be gifted from each parent for a child’s marriage or civil partnership (£2,500 from grandparents and £1,000 from anyone else)
  • Regular gifting as part of ‘normal expenditure out of income’, including birthday or Christmas presents is allowed
  • Combining exemptions for the same person is allowable, meaning a couple whose child was marrying could each give them at least £8,000 in ‘exempted gifts’ (a wedding gift of £5,000, a £3,000 gift, any unused exemption from the previous year, and a top-up birthday present). Other family members could also chip in.
  • Beware any gifts do not push your estate above the inheritance tax threshold (£325,000 in the current tax year).

