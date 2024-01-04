Plans for £35k event replacing Dundee Flower and Food Festival unveiled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans for £35k event replacing Dundee Flower and Food Festival unveiled

Councillors had agreed last January to scrap the long-running festival owing to concerns over its financial viability. 

By Laura Devlin
The Flower and Food Festival had attracted well-known names over the years, including Paul Hollywood. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
The Flower and Food Festival had attracted well-known names over the years, including Paul Hollywood. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

Plans for an event which could replace the axed Dundee Flower and Food Festival have been revealed by council bosses.

Councillors agreed last January to scrap the long-running festival owing to concerns over its financial viability.

The event had not been held in-person since 2019 because of the the Covid-19 pandemic and ran at a loss of more than £50,000 in its final year.

Instead it was agreed the local authority would consider an updated event which would form part of a wider corporate events strategy.

Details of this replacement have now been revealed in a report which will go before the council’s Fair Work, Economic Growth and Infrastructure committee next week.

food flower
Emily Hutchison & Louie Glennie from Glamis Castle arrange the veggie wheelbarrow in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.

Proposals for the 2024 event, provisionally named the Dundee Food for Thought Festival, reveal that a series of activities will be held over the course of one weekend.

The festival will be focused on the the city centre but fringe events will take place across the whole city.

Both indoor and outdoor activities will be held across the weekend, which will include lectures and talks, food walks and tasting trails, markets, street food, and cooking demonstrations.

There are also plans to further develop the festival through a food trail around Dundee, and community events across the city.

A date for the event is yet to be decided but council chiefs have proposed the last weekend in May so that it will be one of the first food festivals of the year.

It’s also expected to cost around £35,000, which will be met from a one-off budget investment.

People setting up for the the 30th Dundee Flower and Food festival in 2018. Image: DC Thomson.

The Dundee Flower and Food Festival was first held in 1988 and was one of the city’s best loved events.

Over the years it attracted big names including television personalities Mary Berry, Paul Hollywood, Gregg Wallace and the Hairy Bikers.

But figures revealed by council officials last year showed the festival had run at a “considerable loss” in each year of the last three years it was held live.

Conversation