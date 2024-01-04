Angus widow praises ‘incredible humanity’ of locals after husband killed in crash days before Christmas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus widow praises ‘incredible humanity’ of locals after husband killed in crash days before Christmas

More than £14,000 has been raised in memory of Alaaya Bolaji Abdulhaleem, known as Abdul.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Alaaya Bolaji Abdulhaleem
Alaaya Bolaji Abdulhaleem, known as Abdul, died after the crash near Kirriemuir. Image: Supplied

The widow of an Angus man who died in a crash days before Christmas has praised the “incredible humanity” of locals.

Alaaya Bolaji Abdulhaleem, known as Abdul, was walking to his home in Kirriemuir on December 16 when he was hit by a car.

The 38-year-old had just finished his nightshift at Abbycare Home, owned by Abbey Care Services, at Auchlishie Farm on the outskirts of Kirriemuir.

He was taken to hospital but died at Ninewells two days later.

Abdul was married with two young children, including a five-month-old baby.

Following Abdul’s death, colleagues launched a fundraiser for his family – with more than £14,000 now donated.

Widow of Kirriemuir man ‘has a heart full of gratitude’

In a post on the Oor Kirrie (Auld n New) Facebook group, where locals had helped publicise the fundraiser, wife Halimat Hamzat wrote: “It is with a heart full of gratitude that I reach out to each and every one who has been a source of comfort, compassion, and support during one of the most challenging times of my life.

“Though I am not originally from this town, the way you have enveloped me and my children in a warm embrace speaks to the incredible humanity that resides within the town of Kirriemuir.

“Your kindness following the tragic loss of my husband has been nothing short of a lifeline, and I am compelled to express my deepest thanks.

“Your willingness to share in my grief, offer solace, and extend a helping hand has made an indelible impact on my heart and soul.

Widow pays tribute after death of her husband
The scene of the crash. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“Your contributions towards the crowdfunding campaign to assist us financially have eased the burden that comes with unexpected challenges, allowing me to focus on navigating the complexities of grief and helping me and my children heal.”

She added: “The thoughtful gifts that have found their way to our doorstep are tangible reminders of the care and compassion that surrounds us.

“Each gesture has touched our hearts and served as a comforting embrace during moments when words fail to convey the depth of our emotions.

“I am grateful to be a part of this extraordinary community.

“Your kindness has touched me profoundly, and I am forever grateful to call this town not just a place of residence but a community that holds a special place in my heart.”

Colleagues of Kirriemuir worker ‘extremely grateful’ for donations

A spokesperson for Abdul’s colleagues, who organised the fundraising, said: “We are extremely grateful for all of the support from our local community.

“It’s been amazing to see them come together and help Halimat in a time of need.

“Our small town once again shows that in a crisis, they pull together and help, even if you are not originally from here.”

