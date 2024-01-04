Angus widow praises ‘incredible humanity’ of locals after husband killed in crash days before Christmas

The widow of an Angus man who died in a crash days before Christmas has praised the “incredible humanity” of locals.

Alaaya Bolaji Abdulhaleem, known as Abdul, was walking to his home in Kirriemuir on December 16 when he was hit by a car.

The 38-year-old had just finished his nightshift at Abbycare Home, owned by Abbey Care Services, at Auchlishie Farm on the outskirts of Kirriemuir.

He was taken to hospital but died at Ninewells two days later.

Abdul was married with two young children, including a five-month-old baby.

Following Abdul’s death, colleagues launched a fundraiser for his family – with more than £14,000 now donated.

Widow of Kirriemuir man ‘has a heart full of gratitude’

In a post on the Oor Kirrie (Auld n New) Facebook group, where locals had helped publicise the fundraiser, wife Halimat Hamzat wrote: “It is with a heart full of gratitude that I reach out to each and every one who has been a source of comfort, compassion, and support during one of the most challenging times of my life.

“Though I am not originally from this town, the way you have enveloped me and my children in a warm embrace speaks to the incredible humanity that resides within the town of Kirriemuir.

“Your kindness following the tragic loss of my husband has been nothing short of a lifeline, and I am compelled to express my deepest thanks.

“Your willingness to share in my grief, offer solace, and extend a helping hand has made an indelible impact on my heart and soul.

“Your contributions towards the crowdfunding campaign to assist us financially have eased the burden that comes with unexpected challenges, allowing me to focus on navigating the complexities of grief and helping me and my children heal.”

She added: “The thoughtful gifts that have found their way to our doorstep are tangible reminders of the care and compassion that surrounds us.

“Each gesture has touched our hearts and served as a comforting embrace during moments when words fail to convey the depth of our emotions.

“I am grateful to be a part of this extraordinary community.

“Your kindness has touched me profoundly, and I am forever grateful to call this town not just a place of residence but a community that holds a special place in my heart.”

Colleagues of Kirriemuir worker ‘extremely grateful’ for donations

A spokesperson for Abdul’s colleagues, who organised the fundraising, said: “We are extremely grateful for all of the support from our local community.

“It’s been amazing to see them come together and help Halimat in a time of need.

“Our small town once again shows that in a crisis, they pull together and help, even if you are not originally from here.”