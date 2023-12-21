Tributes to ‘devoted’ Angus dad hit by car while walking home from work

Tributes have been paid to an Angus man who died after being hit by a car while he walked home from work – just months after he had become a dad again.

Alaaya Bolaji Abdulhaleem, known as Abdul, was walking to his home in Kirriemuir on Saturday morning when the incident happened.

The 38-year-old had just finished his nightshift at Abbycare Home, owned by Abbey Care Services, at Auchlishie Farm on the outskirts of Kirriemuir.

He was taken to hospital but died at Ninewells Hospital on Monday.

Abdul was married with two young children, including a five-month-old baby.

Care home tributes as Kirriemuir dad dies after crash

Devastated colleagues of Abdul describe him as hard-working and caring.

A spokesperson for the care home said: “Abdul was a member of staff at our care home, who was tragically knocked over and subsequently died while walking home from work.

“Abdul worked at both our community side and our care home.

“He was extremely loved by all the staff and residents he met. He was not only kind but a very clever man.

“He worked hard to support his young family. He was a devoted dad and a wonderful husband to Halimat.

“We all worked with Abdul and Halimat and I can honestly say you will never have met a more wonderful, hard-working couple.

“This has devastated not only our carers but the clients he came into contact with.”

Thousands of pounds raised for family

Staff at the care home have set up a fundraising page to help support Abdul’s wife and children.

The spokesperson added: “Abdul leaves behind a wife, a five-month-old little boy and a five-year-old little boy.

“This man went to work one day to provide for his family and never returned home.

“All we want to do is give the family enough funds to not have to worry in this difficult time.”

Thousands of pounds have already been donated to the cause.