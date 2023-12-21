Tributes to ‘devoted’ Angus dad hit by car while walking home from work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tributes to ‘devoted’ Angus dad hit by car while walking home from work

Alaaya Bolaji Abdulhaleem, known as Abdul, had become a father again just five months ago.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Alaaya Bolaji Abdulhaleem
Alaaya Bolaji Abdulhaleem, known as Abdul, died after the crash near Kirriemuir. Image: Supplied

Tributes have been paid to an Angus man who died after being hit by a car while he walked home from work – just months after he had become a dad again.

Alaaya Bolaji Abdulhaleem, known as Abdul, was walking to his home in Kirriemuir on Saturday morning when the incident happened.

The 38-year-old had just finished his nightshift at Abbycare Home, owned by Abbey Care Services, at Auchlishie Farm on the outskirts of Kirriemuir.

He was taken to hospital but died at Ninewells Hospital on Monday.

Abdul was married with two young children, including a five-month-old baby.

Care home tributes as Kirriemuir dad dies after crash

Devastated colleagues of Abdul describe him as hard-working and caring.

A spokesperson for the care home said: “Abdul was a member of staff at our care home, who was tragically knocked over and subsequently died while walking home from work.

“Abdul worked at both our community side and our care home.

“He was extremely loved by all the staff and residents he met. He was not only kind but a very clever man.

Police closed a stretch of the B955 between Kirriemuir and Cortachy.
The scene of the crash on the B955 between Kirriemuir and Cortachy. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

“He worked hard to support his young family. He was a devoted dad and a wonderful husband to Halimat.

“We all worked with Abdul and Halimat and I can honestly say you will never have met a more wonderful, hard-working couple.

“This has devastated not only our carers but the clients he came into contact with.”

Thousands of pounds raised for family

Staff at the care home have set up a fundraising page to help support Abdul’s wife and children.

The spokesperson added: “Abdul leaves behind a wife, a five-month-old little boy and a five-year-old little boy.

“This man went to work one day to provide for his family and never returned home.

“All we want to do is give the family enough funds to not have to worry in this difficult time.”

Thousands of pounds have already been donated to the cause.

