Woman, 35, dies after being hit by a car in Cowdenbeath

The incident took place shortly after 10.30pm on Wednesday.

By Chloe Burrell
A woman has died after being hit by a car in Cowdenbeath.

The incident involving a car and a pedestrian took place on High Street shortly after 10.30pm on Wednesday.

The road was shut for several hours but has since reopened.

Inspector James Henry of Fife Road Policing said: “Around 10.35pm on Wednesday, officers were called to High Street, Cowdenbeath, following a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

