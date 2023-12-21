Fife Woman, 35, dies after being hit by a car in Cowdenbeath The incident took place shortly after 10.30pm on Wednesday. By Chloe Burrell December 21 2023, 9.24am Share Woman, 35, dies after being hit by a car in Cowdenbeath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4847405/woman-dies-hit-car-cowdenbeath/ Copy Link A woman has died after being hit by a car in Cowdenbeath. The incident involving a car and a pedestrian took place on High Street shortly after 10.30pm on Wednesday. The road was shut for several hours but has since reopened. Inspector James Henry of Fife Road Policing said: “Around 10.35pm on Wednesday, officers were called to High Street, Cowdenbeath, following a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian. “Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 35-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. “Inquiries are ongoing.”