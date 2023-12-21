Disruption on A9 after lorry fire near Killiecrankie

Drivers on the A9 are facing disruption after a lorry fire on Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to the incident at around 8.40am.

The road was closed for two hours and partly reopened shortly before 11am.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended a lorry on fire on the A9 near Killiecrankie.

“We sent three appliances, one from Aberfeldy, one from Kirkmichael and one from Pitlochry.

“We used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.”

Crews left the scene at 10.27am.

An update from Traffic Scotland said the carriageway is running via Stop/Go boards.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.