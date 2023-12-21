Dundee engineer drove through children’s playpark as he fled police

A gas engineer has been banned from driving after speeding through a children’s playpark in a bid to escape from pursuing police officers.

A number of children were present as Ross Pettigrew took a detour across the play area on Cheviot Crescent to join another road as he attempted to flee from police on April 22 2023.

Pettigrew, 31, was banned from driving for 18 months and ordered to resit the extended test after he admitted driving dangerously in Dundee.

He was also fined £900 after Dundee Sheriff Court heard he had a previous analogous conviction for dangerous driving a number of years ago.

Children in playpark

Fiscal depute Larissa Milligan told the court: “The accused is the owner of a VW Tiguan.

“He was driving and had a number of passengers.

“Police received information about the car and a number of off-road vehicles gathered within a field.

“Officers attended the location.

“Immediately upon seeing the police vehicle, the accused drove off within the field at speed and thereafter drove through the playpark area to get onto the road at the other side.

“There were children in the area.

“He was signalled to stop by another police vehicle and did so.

“The usual procedures were carried out.”

‘No reason’ for offence

Solicitor Kevin Hampton, defending, said: “He works as a gas engineer.

“He has an analogous conviction, there was no reason at all for him to do this.”

Mr Hampton told the court his client had a valid licence and was fully insured, while none of his passengers were wanted by the police for any reason.

“He is very apologetic about it now and realises it was a stupid thing to do.

“Disqualification will cause him some difficulty at work.”

