Man, 57, dies after three-car crash between Kinross and Kincardine

A man has died after a three-car crash on the A977 between Kinross and Kincardine.

The collision took place near Forestmill shortly after 5pm on Wednesday.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened at around 11pm.

The 57-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Polo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver of a Peugeot van was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment and later released.

The male driver of a Mitsubishi was not injured in the crash.

Police have now launched an appeal into the incident.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information which may assist us to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was on the road around the time and witnessed the vehicles prior to the crash or who may have dash cam footage which could assist us to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2630 of December 20, 2023.