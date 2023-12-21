Man, 57, dies after three-car crash between Kinross and Kincardine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Man, 57, dies after three-car crash between Kinross and Kincardine

Police have launched an appeal into the incident.

By Chloe Burrell
A977 at Forestmill.
A man has died after a three-car crash on the A977. Image: Google Street View

A man has died after a three-car crash on the A977 between Kinross and Kincardine.

The collision took place near Forestmill shortly after 5pm on Wednesday.

The road was closed for several hours but reopened at around 11pm.

The 57-year-old driver of a Volkswagen Polo was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old driver of a Peugeot van was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment and later released.

The male driver of a Mitsubishi was not injured in the crash.

Police have now launched an appeal into the incident.

Inspector Andrew Thomson said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at this difficult time.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I appeal for anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information which may assist us to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to anyone who was on the road around the time and witnessed the vehicles prior to the crash or who may have dash cam footage which could assist us to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2630 of December 20, 2023.

More from Scotland

Ann Street in Edinburgh tops the list (Alamy/PA)
Edinburgh street tops most expensive house price list for second year
Rain on a window during a storm near Edinburgh (David Cheskin/PA Wire).
Disruption expected on train and ferry routes as Storm Pia sweeps in
Barry Mill near Carnoustie, Angus, is being restored by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS/PA)
Charity gifted £2.4m by mystery donor impressed by restoration of mill
Police have charged a second man in connection with a death in Greenock (PA)
Second man charged in connection with death in Greenock
Police are appealing to anyone with information about the crash, or dashcam footage, to get in touch (PA)
Woman, 41, killed in M8 crash
Former Police Scotland chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone will take up a role with charity Action for Children (Lesley Martin/PA)
Former Police Scotland chief to take up children’s charity ambassador role
Katie Allan died at YOI Polmont in 2018 (Family handout/PA)
Fatal accident inquiry into custody deaths set to start in new year
Jo Marshall died in the crash near Girvan (Police Scotland/PA)
Teenager who died in two-vehicle crash is named by police
The Scottish budget looms (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Cosla calls for Scottish budget to see investment in councils to tackle poverty
(Rui Vieira/PA)
Cars on fire at West Lothian industrial estate extinguished by crews

Conversation