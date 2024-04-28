Dog destroyed after woman seriously injured in attack

A large bulldog type dog type dog has been destroyed after attacking a woman in a village, leaving her seriously injured.

Police received a report of a dog attack in the McConnel Street area of Kelloholm in Dumfries and Galloway at around 6.25pm on Saturday.

The woman was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary in Dumfries with serious injuries.

Police said that the dog has since been destroyed.

A spokesman said: “Officers would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as inquiries were carried out in the area.”