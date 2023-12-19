Man, 38, dies after crash near Kirriemuir

A 38-year-old man has died after a crash near Kirriemuir.

Police were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the B955 between Kirriemuir and Cortachy on Saturday morning.

The pedestrian, a 38-year-old man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries.

It has been confirmed that he died in hospital on Monday.

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Inquiries ongoing into fatal Angus crash

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and officers at Tayside Divisional Road Policing Department would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the man walking on the B955 road around this time or anyone who has dashcam footage of him walking on the road or of the crash.

“Anyone with information should contact police via 101 and quote incident number 1043 of 16 December 2023.”

Police sealed off the stretch of road just north of Caddam Wood, between the turnings to Kintyrie and Auchlishie Farm, shortly after 8.30am on Saturday.

Officers were inspecting a blue 4×4 car parked on the road.

The driver of the car was not injured.