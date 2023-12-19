Man, 38, dies after crash near Kirriemuir

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Man, 38, dies after crash near Kirriemuir

Police were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on Saturday morning.

By Ellidh Aitken
Police closed a stretch of the B955 between Kirriemuir and Cortachy.
Police closed a stretch of the B955 between Kirriemuir and Cortachy. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson

A 38-year-old man has died after a crash near Kirriemuir.

Police were called to a collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the B955 between Kirriemuir and Cortachy on Saturday morning.

The pedestrian, a 38-year-old man, was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee with serious injuries.

It has been confirmed that he died in hospital on Monday.

Inquiries are ongoing into the incident.

Police closed a stretch of the B955 between Kirriemuir and Cortachy.
Police sealed off the B955. Image:  Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson 

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 38-year-old man has died following a road crash on the B955 between Kirriemuir and Cortachy.

“Around 8.30am on Saturday officers attended a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the B955 between Kirriemuir and Cortachy.

“The 38-year-old pedestrian was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, for treatment to serious injuries but died in hospital on Monday.

Inquiries ongoing into fatal Angus crash

“Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and officers at Tayside Divisional Road Policing Department would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the man walking on the B955 road around this time or anyone who has dashcam footage of him walking on the road or of the crash.

“Anyone with information should contact police via 101 and quote incident number 1043 of 16 December 2023.”

Police sealed off the stretch of road just north of Caddam Wood, between the turnings to Kintyrie and Auchlishie Farm, shortly after 8.30am on Saturday.

Officers were inspecting a blue 4×4 car parked on the road.

The driver of the car was not injured.

More from Angus & The Mearns

The Met Office are predicting a wet Christmas
Forecasters says wet - rather than white - Christmas more likely for Tayside and…
Richard Box has been jailed. Image: Facebook.
Teenage predator from Arbroath jailed for ‘traumatic’ attacks on children and student
Stuart McKenzie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus businessman 'cannot remember' A90 crash and police fallout
Noni Antonov was responsible for the shop at the time, although he was in Leicester.
Dodgy £4.5k tobacco haul found in Arbroath shop raid
A yellow warning for strong winds has been issued
Winds of nearly 50mph to hit Tayside and Fife as 'possible danger to life'…
Jon Marsh with wife Tracey. Image: Supplied by Tracey Marsh.
Tragic Tayside biker's wife says motorists 'must do more' to protect vulnerable road users
Cocaine and ketamine dealer Kamil Zegarowski at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Drug-drive probe busted Angus dealer with cocaine, ketamine and cash
Broughty Ferry lifeboat was called to the police incident at Carnoustie Beach
Coastguard called to assist missing person search in Carnoustie
Drink-driving marine Jack Swinscoe at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Marine drunkenly wrote off two cars in Angus
Rachel and Cameron McGregor, 2, enjoy the festive fun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pictures as Borrowfield Primary in Montrose turns on the festive style at lights event