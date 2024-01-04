Kenneth Honeyman: Brother’s tribute to popular Perth taxi driver and St Johnstone fan who has died

Kenneth Honeyman, who had a long career at John Dewar and Sons in Perth before becoming a popular taxi driver in the city, has died aged 71.

He was a passionate St Johnstone supporter who also enjoyed travelling across Europe with his son Ian to watch major teams play.

After his retiral in 2018, he went on to work with a friend driving Glenalmond College pupils to and from airports.

Kenneth, a father of three and grandfather of three, was also a lifelong fan of The Beatles and was proud to have been in the audience when they played Caird Hall in Dundee in 1964.

He was born in James Street, Perth, in April 1952 to travelling salesman, Peter, and his wife Edna, who worked as a cleaner in several banks and offices.

He grew up with an older brother, Raymond.

Love of football

Kenneth, known as Ken, was educated at Central District Primary School in Meal Vennel and Perth High School, and developed a love of playing football and became a loyal and ardent supporter of St Johnstone.

When he left school, Ken began work with the Ministry of Defence at Almondbank but when he was transferred to Knaresborough he could not settle and returned to Perth to start work in the John Dewar whisky plant.

It was a job he loved and was greatly saddened when the plant closed in 1994.

He secured employment with Geologistics Shipping and Exporting based near Linlithgow before becoming a taxi driver in Perth, known for his easy manner with customers and fellow drivers.

Mentor

For the last 10 years of his career, Ken worked in the home services contact centre of SSE where again he was popular with colleagues and a mentor to younger staff.

His brother, Raymond, said: “Kenneth was a family man and a very loving dad to Lorraine, Ian and Christopher and a proud grandad of Olivia, Keira and Katie.

“Despite Kenneth and I having very different interests we were always very close throughout our lives and I returned from England regularly over Kenneth’s period of illness from November 2022 when his cancer was diagnosed.

“Kenneth was diagnosed with bowel cancer and having undergone major surgery and gruelling treatments, received the good news he was cancer free in late summer of this year, but sadly the cancer later spread.

“He sadly died peacefully in Cornhill Macmillan Centre in Perth with his family by his side knowing how much he was loved. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.”