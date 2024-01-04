Kenneth Honeyman: Brother’s tribute to popular Perth taxi driver and St Johnstone fan who has died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kenneth Honeyman: Brother’s tribute to popular Perth taxi driver and St Johnstone fan who has died

The dad-of-three was also a lifelong fan of The Beatles and was proud to have been in the audience when they played in Dundee.

By Chris Ferguson
Kenneth Honeyman of Perth who has died aged 71.
Kenneth Honeyman, who had a long career at John Dewar and Sons in Perth before becoming a popular taxi driver in the city, has died aged 71.

He was a passionate St Johnstone supporter who also enjoyed travelling across Europe with his son Ian to watch major teams play.

After his retiral in 2018, he went on to work with a friend driving Glenalmond College pupils to and from airports.

Kenneth, a father of three and grandfather of three, was also a lifelong fan of The Beatles and was proud to have been in the audience when they played Caird Hall in Dundee in 1964.

Fans at the Caird Hall to see The Beatles on October 20 1964.

He was born in James Street, Perth, in April 1952 to travelling salesman, Peter, and his wife Edna, who worked as a cleaner in several banks and offices.

He grew up with an older brother, Raymond.

Love of football

Kenneth, known as Ken, was educated at Central District Primary School in Meal Vennel and Perth High School, and developed a love of playing football and became a loyal and ardent supporter of St Johnstone.

When he left school, Ken began work with the Ministry of Defence at Almondbank but when he was transferred to Knaresborough he could not settle and returned to Perth to start work in the John Dewar whisky plant.

St Johnstone players celebrate winning the 2021 Scottish Cup
St Johnstone lift the Scottish Cup in 2021. Image: SNS

It was a job he loved and was greatly saddened when the plant closed in 1994.

He secured employment with Geologistics Shipping and Exporting based near Linlithgow before becoming a taxi driver in Perth, known for his easy manner with customers and fellow drivers.

Mentor

For the last 10 years of his career, Ken worked in the home services contact centre of SSE where again he was popular with colleagues and a mentor to younger staff.

His brother, Raymond, said: “Kenneth was a family man and a very loving dad to Lorraine, Ian and Christopher and a proud grandad of Olivia, Keira and Katie.

“Despite Kenneth and I having very different interests we were always very close throughout our lives and I returned from England regularly over Kenneth’s period of illness from November 2022 when his cancer was diagnosed.

“Kenneth was diagnosed with bowel cancer and having undergone major surgery and gruelling treatments, received the good news he was cancer free in late summer of this year, but sadly the cancer later spread.

“He sadly died peacefully in Cornhill Macmillan Centre in Perth with his family by his side knowing how much he was loved. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.”

