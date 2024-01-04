Dundee stadium designer promises ‘21st-century fan experience’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee FC

Dundee stadium designer promises ‘21st-century fan experience’

Design includes plans for safe standing and a brewhall at the Camperdown Park site.

By George Cran
New concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
New concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

The designers of Dundee’s proposed new stadium plan to “offer a 21st century fan experience” at Camperdown Park.

Dubbed ‘New Campy’ by supporters, the Dark Blues hope to be in their new home next year.

Last month, managing director John Nelms revealed a new image of the plans, including a change to the orientation of the build and nod to their home of 125 years, Dens Park.

A ‘planning permission in principle’ application is expected to be submitted this month.

Glasgow-based architects Holmes Miller describe themselves as experts in stadium design, having delivered similar projects for the past 40 years, including “the recent vision for Hampden Park”.

Dundee managing director John Nelms unveiled a new concept image of the Dark Blues’ proposed new stadium last month. Image: David Young

They have expanded on some of the plans at Camperdown on their website, including plans for safe standing, NetZero promises, hospitality and hotel proposals and a brewhall.

The statement reads: “At around 12,500-capacity the stadium will be designed to amplify matchday atmosphere, featuring a home-end safe-standing tribune, activated concourse areas, and LED screens.

“The scheme will also feature a 1000-capacity multi-use venue, tiered hospitality experiences, and a 250-capacity brewhall.

“The stadium will be the centrepiece of a mixed-use destination featuring a 120-room hotel with health and wellbeing facilities, a Dundee FC training centre, residential development, and city crematorium.

“These will be crafted within new landscaped public realm served by a dedicated bus terminal, cycle hub, and EV charging facilities to create a well-connected new district of Dundee.”

‘A 21st century fan experience’

Project director Ian Cooney added: “We’re delighted to be working with Dundee FC, and wider consultant team, to deliver this exciting vision.

“Dundee is a place beloved by its people and possesses many cultural assets, and this project is an offering to a future-facing city.

Dundee’s current home, Dens Park. Image: Craig Foy/ SNS Group.

“Holmes Miller’s design will offer a 21st century fan experience to engage a new generation of Dundee FC supporters and citizens at this multi-use venue.

“Our stadium concept will embrace the spirit and heritage of Dens Park, with authenticity key to the design.

“It will be centred around a modern matchday experience for Dundee fans – with the ability to flex for a variety of cultural and civic events on non-matchdays.”

Conversation