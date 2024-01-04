Police officer injured while trying to halt dangerous Dundee van driver in Angus

A police officer was injured and suffered long-term walking difficulties after he tried to halt a suspicious van driver, a court has heard.

PC Paul Beatson tried to grab the keys out of the ignition of Jason Glen’s stationary Ford Transit, parked near a flyover on the A92 near Carnoustie.

The officer still had his arm inside the van when 31-year-old Glen reversed away at speed.

Father-of-five Glen then accelerated off down the dual carriageway.

But officers were warned it was too unsafe to pursue him.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that PC Beatson, who was left with muscular injuries and still suffers stiffness in his legs, was off work for four months.

Failed to stop

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “On May 14 2022, police officers were on patrol near Barry Mill, Carnoustie.

“They saw a red Ford Transit van parked near the Victoria underpass near the A92.

“Officers became suspicious as to why the van was there.”

The prosecutor said: “They observed one male in the van.

“He started the engine.

“Officer Beatson put his hand in the van to take the keys out of the ignition.

“Glen then reversed the van at speed.

“He failed to stop when asked by police.”

Stolen tools

Ms Mannion said: “He appeared to drive off at 75 mph along the dual carriageway.

“Officers were told to stand-down the chase for public safety.”

PC Beatson was bruised, with muscular damage to his right arm, the court heard.

“He was off-work for four months,” said the fiscal depute. “He suffers tightness in his legs while walking.”

Glen, of Hill Road, Dundee, was also found to be responsible in the reset of tools stolen from Yard Nine in Kirkcaldy, worth £1072.

He admitted driving dangerously and assaulting PC Beatson.

Defence solicitor Jane Caird, in mitigation for Glen, said: “He is very remorseful.

“He has a clean licence.

“He very recently married his partner. He is the father of five children.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence for background reports and a restriction of liberty order, until January 29.

She also banned him from driving or obtaining a licence as a result of his dangerous driving admission.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.