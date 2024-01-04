Police officer injured while trying to halt dangerous Dundee van driver in Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police officer injured while trying to halt dangerous Dundee van driver in Angus

The officer had his arm inside Jason Glen's stationary Ford Transit, when it suddenly reversed away at speed.

By Paul Malik
Glen was spotted by police parked up near the Victoria underpass on the A92
Glen was spotted by police parked up near the Victoria underpass on the A92

A police officer was injured and suffered long-term walking difficulties after he tried to halt a suspicious van driver, a court has heard.

PC Paul Beatson tried to grab the keys out of the ignition of Jason Glen’s stationary Ford Transit, parked near a flyover on the A92 near Carnoustie.

The officer still had his arm inside the van when 31-year-old Glen reversed away at speed.

Father-of-five Glen then accelerated off down the dual carriageway.

But officers were warned it was too unsafe to pursue him.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that PC Beatson, who was left with muscular injuries and still suffers stiffness in his legs, was off work for four months.

Failed to stop

Fiscal depute Lynn Mannion told the court: “On May 14 2022, police officers were on patrol near Barry Mill, Carnoustie.

“They saw a red Ford Transit van parked near the Victoria underpass near the A92.

“Officers became suspicious as to why the van was there.”

Glen was spotted by police parked up near the Victoria underpass on the A92. Image: Google

The prosecutor said: “They observed one male in the van.

“He started the engine.

“Officer Beatson put his hand in the van to take the keys out of the ignition.

“Glen then reversed the van at speed.

“He failed to stop when asked by police.”

Stolen tools

Ms Mannion said: “He appeared to drive off at 75 mph along the dual carriageway.

“Officers were told to stand-down the chase for public safety.”

PC Beatson was bruised, with muscular damage to his right arm, the court heard.

“He was off-work for four months,” said the fiscal depute. “He suffers tightness in his legs while walking.”

Glen, of Hill Road, Dundee, was also found to be responsible in the reset of tools stolen from Yard Nine in Kirkcaldy, worth £1072.

He admitted driving dangerously and assaulting PC Beatson.

Defence solicitor Jane Caird, in mitigation for Glen, said: “He is very remorseful.

“He has a clean licence.

“He very recently married his partner. He is the father of five children.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentence for background reports and a restriction of liberty order, until January 29.

She also banned him from driving or obtaining a licence as a result of his dangerous driving admission.

