Plan to convert former Kirkcaldy school into flats revealed

New-build flats in the grounds of the derelict infant school are also proposed.

By Claire Warrender
The derelict Abbotshall Infant School in Ramsay Road.
The derelict Abbotshall Infant School in Ramsay Road. Image: Google.

A derelict former school in Kirkcaldy could be converted into flats if a planning application is granted permission.

Developer Platinum Projects (Scotland) Ltd wants to transform the C-listed Abbotshall Infant School into 10 apartments.

And a further nine new flats are planned for the site behind the building.

The old Ramsay Road school dates back to the 1890s but has been empty for more than 20 years.

It has been in a state of disrepair for some time and was hit by fire in 2022.

What is planned for former Abbotshall School?

Plans submitted to Fife Council include a completely new roof on the old school, which is on Scotland’s Buildings At Risk Register.

A replacement chimney, new windows, rooflights and new stairs and balustrades are also proposed.

How the converted Abbotshall School in Kirkcaldy would look.
How the converted Abbotshall School in Kirkcaldy would look. Image: Fife Council planning portal.

The nine new flats would include parking as well as cycle and bin storage.

Platinum Projects said both the old building and the new builds would form a mix of one, two and three-bedroom flats.

It said the new flats would help cover the cost of the conversion.

School attended by generations of youngsters

The former Abbotshall Infant School still contains classrooms, a central hall and a cloakroom with coat hooks.

There are also toilets with washbasins.

It was home to generations of children, who attended nursery and their first two years of primary school before moving to Kirkcaldy West.

While the building continued to be used by Fife Council after the school closed, its condition is now described as poor.

It was listed for sale by Shepherd Chartered Surveyors two years ago.

Fife Council will decide on the planning application in due course.

