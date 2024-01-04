Broughty Ferry fruit and veg thief apologises by letter and pays restaurant £30

A man who stole fruit and veg from a Broughty Ferry restaurant has apologised by letter – and paid £30 to cover the cost.

The man was captured on CCTV getting out of a car and stealing produce, including pineapples, from a delivery box at Sandbanks Brasserie on Brook Street at the weekend.

Despite being victims of the theft, owner Jamie Scott and wife Kelly issued a festive response to the incident – offering the culprit a free meal.

Now the couple have revealed on social media that the man responsible has come forward.

Letter writer admits being Broughty Ferry fruit and veg thief

A letter, addressed to Mr and Mrs Scott, said: “I am writing this for three reasons, namely:

“1. To admit that I am the person responsible for stealing your order of fruit from your storage cabinet and to offer you both my sincere apology for doing so.

“2. To enclose £30 which I hope will cover the cost of your loss.

“3. To give you both my personal and heartfelt promise that there will never be a repeat of my deplorable behaviour.”

The letter continued: “I note from the local press that you are very kindly offering me a meal, an offer which I must respectfully decline on the basis that I stole from you and should not be rewarded in any way for doing so.

“I am, however, so deeply grateful for your offer.”

The mystery writer also said “by way of explanation” that his actions had been “opportunistic”.

He added: “While I can offer all sorts of excuses for doing it, the bottom line is that I do accept that there is no excuse for theft.”

The letter did not have a signature on it.

Restaurant owners say ‘people are good’ after fruit and veg thief letter

Sharing the letter on the Sandbanks Brasserie Facebook page, the couple wrote: “People are good.

“Thank you kindly for the letter, apology and gesture. Very unexpected, so appreciated and really refreshing.

“Our offer still stands genuinely.

“Happy New Year to you all, may this year bring kindness, care and compassion to all.”

Kelly told The Courier: “When I got that letter it really made me feel good.

“I like to believe the best in people rather than the worst – you need a bit of kindness in life.

“If it was, as they say, opportunistic, they must have been having a crappy day.”