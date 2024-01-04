Broughty Ferry fruit and veg thief apologises by letter and pays restaurant £30

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry fruit and veg thief apologises by letter and pays restaurant £30

The man was captured on CCTV stealing produce from a delivery box at Sandbanks Brasserie at the weekend.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Broughty Ferry veg thief owns up
Restaurant owners Jamie and Kelly Scott, and the letter they received from the thief. Image: DC Thomson/Sandbanks Brasserie

A man who stole fruit and veg from a Broughty Ferry restaurant has apologised by letter – and paid £30 to cover the cost.

The man was captured on CCTV getting out of a car and stealing produce, including pineapples, from a delivery box at Sandbanks Brasserie on Brook Street at the weekend.

Despite being victims of the theft, owner Jamie Scott and wife Kelly issued a festive response to the incident – offering the culprit a free meal.

Now the couple have revealed on social media that the man responsible has come forward.

Letter writer admits being Broughty Ferry fruit and veg thief

A letter, addressed to Mr and Mrs Scott, said: “I am writing this for three reasons, namely:

“1. To admit that I am the person responsible for stealing your order of fruit from your storage cabinet and to offer you both my sincere apology for doing so.

“2. To enclose £30 which I hope will cover the cost of your loss.

“3. To give you both my personal and heartfelt promise that there will never be a repeat of my deplorable behaviour.”

Broughty Ferry veg thief
The thief’s letter of apology. Image: Sandbanks Brasserie/Facebook

The letter continued: “I note from the local press that you are very kindly offering me a meal, an offer which I must respectfully decline on the basis that I stole from you and should not be rewarded in any way for doing so.

“I am, however, so deeply grateful for your offer.”

The mystery writer also said “by way of explanation” that his actions had been “opportunistic”.

He added: “While I can offer all sorts of excuses for doing it, the bottom line is that I do accept that there is no excuse for theft.”

The letter did not have a signature on it.

Restaurant owners say ‘people are good’ after fruit and veg thief letter

Sharing the letter on the Sandbanks Brasserie Facebook page, the couple wrote: “People are good.

“Thank you kindly for the letter, apology and gesture. Very unexpected, so appreciated and really refreshing.

“Our offer still stands genuinely.

vegetable thief at Aandbanks Brasserie
Jamie and Kelly Scott at the Courier Business Awards in October. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“Happy New Year to you all, may this year bring kindness, care and compassion to all.”

Kelly told The Courier: “When I got that letter it really made me feel good.

“I like to believe the best in people rather than the worst – you need a bit of kindness in life.

“If it was, as they say, opportunistic, they must have been having a crappy day.”

