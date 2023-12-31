Broughty Ferry chef Jamie Scott hopes to track down veg thief – to offer him a free meal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Broughty Ferry chef Jamie Scott hopes to track down veg thief – to offer him a free meal

Sandbanks Restaurant owner Jamie and his wife Kelly are offering a helping hand to a man who has been caught on camera nicking fruit and veg.

By Lindsey Hamilton
vegetable thief strikes at Jamie Scott's Broughty Ferry Restaurant
Jamie and Kelly Scott at Sandbanks Brasserie. Image: Jamie Scott

Broughty Ferry restauranteur Jamie Scott is hoping to track down a fruit and veg thief – so he can help them.

The former Masterchef winner and his wife Kelly are offering to cook a hot meal for the veggie thief in a generous act of seasonal goodwill.

Their festive gesture comes after a small quantity of fruit and veg were taken from their vegetable delivery box outside their Sandbanks Brasserie on Brook Street at around 1:30am on Saturday.

Jamie and his chefs noticed the theft immediately because the pineapples they needed for a recipe for that day were missing.

Pineapple snatcher caught on CCTV

The disappearance comes on top of other similar incidents at the brasserie recently.

It prompted Jamie, Kelly and their team to check their CCTV, which showed the pineapple-snatcher in the act.

However, the couple are more worried about the thief than angry at his actions.

Kelly said: “This has happened a few times recently.

vegetable thief at Sandbanks Brasserie
Jamie and Kelly Scott’s Sandbanks Restaurant. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

“It’s never a lot of stuff that’s being taken and we are just worried that someone is so desperately in need for food that they have resorted to raiding our fruit and veg delivery box which can sometime be left open overnight for deliveries.”

Kelly said that on this occasion the CCTV footage shows a man pulling up in a car around 1.30am.

He goes to the box quite calmly and takes out a few items, including the pineapples, then walks back to his car.

She said: “We honestly don’t believe there’s any malice intended. It’s not carried out in that sort of manner, not everything is taken and there is no damage caused.”

Kelly said the monetary value this time and on other occasions hasn’t been large and that she and Jamie would like to reach out to the person and offer help.

vegetable thief at Aandbanks Brasserie
Jamie and Kelly Scott at the Courier Business Awards in October. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She said: “His needs must be greater than ours to go to such lengths.

“Therefore we would like to offer to help – the least we can do is offer a hot meal.

“If the person would like to come forward to us no questions will be asked and we will do what we can to help – we would just ask that he doesn’t take our orders again.

“It’s a hard time for many, some more than others which is heartbreaking to see.”

Jamie and Kelly opened Sandbanks in May 2023.

Jamie, who won Masterchef: The Professionals in 2014, also owns and runs The Newport Restaurant, The Cove Bar and Newport Bakery.

More from Dundee

Police were called to Clepington Road on Boxing Day. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee residents terrified after 'hooded thugs with weapons' smashed up cars and homes in…
Police are investigating damage to Tannadice Park. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police and forensics swarm Tannadice after break-in causes damage to Dundee United's stadium
A museum, supermarket sign and a bowling alley screen
8 major shops and attractions opening in Tayside and Fife in 2024
An artist's impression of The Dundee Eden Project, which is expected to bring thousands of visitors to the area. Image: The Eden Project.
4 Dundee developments that got readers talking in 2023
4
Pedestrian injured Dundee
Female pedestrian injured in collision with car in Dundee
sudden death Kirriemuir
Police probe unexplained sudden death of woman in Kirriemuir on Christmas Eve
Hit-and-run Gillburn Road
Police hunting hit-and-run driver after Dundee crash
Dundee actor Brian Cox. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee star Brian Cox’s 2023 in quotes – including swipes at the monarchy and…
4
CR0046388, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Pictures of the Big wheel in Dundee in Slessor Gardens in Gary Langlands for the Ask A Local series. He is the chair of the West End Community Council and is happy to be pictured. He asked to meet at the Sinderins and is happy to take things from there. He mentioned places like Magdalen Green, Perth Road etc so would be ideal to get pictures of him there if possible. Picture Shows; Gary Langlands outside two of the many restaurants which can be found, Perth Road, Dundee, 28th December 2023. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Ask a Local: An insider’s guide to five best things about Dundee West End
Fife-born sports presenter Hazel Irvine, who has been made an MBE.
New Year Honours 2024: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife

Conversation