Angus dog kennels under investigation after ‘number of complaints’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus dog kennels under investigation after ‘number of complaints’

A joint probe into Happas Canine Centre has been launched by the Scottish SPCA and Angus Council.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen & Andrew Robson
Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus.
Happas Canine Centre, near Inverarity, Angus. Image: Google Street View

A joint investigation has been launched after “a number of complaints” were made about a dog kennels business in Angus.

The Scottish SPCA and Angus Council are looking into claims made about Happas Canine Centre on Happas Road, near Inverarity.

Officials from both organisations have inspected the premises between Forfar and Tealing in recent weeks amid concerns about conditions raised on social media.

The owners of the kennels claim they have been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the authorities have confirmed an investigation is still taking place.

The Scottish SPCA has warned cat owners in Forfar about suspected poisoning
The animal welfare charity is investigating. Image: Scottish SPCA

A council spokesperson said: “Angus Council has received a number of complaints with regards to a kennels business in the Forfar area.

“Our animal health officer has visited and inspected the premises along with colleagues from the SSPCA as part of an ongoing investigation.”

A Scottish SPCA spokesperson said: “We can’t comment while we are investigating as it could jeopardise our investigations.”

Happas Canine Centre: ‘SSPCA found no problem’

The centre, owned by Jeremy Barron, has 31 kennels.

Its website says these are purpose-built and “all attached to the outside under cover to protect the dogs from the elements”.

It adds: “We make sure all of the dogs are exercised twice a day in the morning and evening in our spacious and enclosed paddock so they get to stretch their legs and enjoy the wonderful fresh air that Tayside has to offer.”

When The Courier contacted Happas, a spokesperson said: “The SSPCA has been in and found no problem.

“The licensing people have been here and there is no issue.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driver Jason Glen Picture shows; Victoria Underpass A92 near Carnoustie. Victoria Underpass A92 near Carnoustie. Supplied by Google Date; 04/01/2024
Police officer injured while trying to halt dangerous Dundee van driver in Angus
Alaaya Bolaji Abdulhaleem
Angus widow praises 'incredible humanity' of locals after husband killed in crash days before…
Letham Grange Hotel has fallen into a state of disrepair. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Letham Grange owners still to set date for public event on Angus estate transformation…
See how many Angus sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Angus map shows how many sex offenders live near you
The Keptie Street apartments were once an Arbroath B&B. Image: Google
Arbroath holiday flats plan approved
Emergency services at Hercules Den Park View after two men assault Arbroath
Two men taken to hospital after serious assault in Arbroath
Amer Naveed, Kaleem Ahmed, Adil Naseem, Mohammed Naseem and Asif Nazir who are all involved in the project
Date set for opening of only mosque in Angus
4
Friends celebrate as they take part in the annual New Year Dook at Arbroath. Image: Paul Reid
Pictures as Arbroath New Year dookers take the plunge for 2024
Helen Waggott and Sarah Thomson brave the cold! Image: Brian Stormont
Best pictures from Carnoustie New Year Dook
Body of woman, 53, recovered in search at St Cyrus beauty spot