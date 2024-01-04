Angus dog kennels under investigation after ‘number of complaints’

A joint investigation has been launched after “a number of complaints” were made about a dog kennels business in Angus.

The Scottish SPCA and Angus Council are looking into claims made about Happas Canine Centre on Happas Road, near Inverarity.

Officials from both organisations have inspected the premises between Forfar and Tealing in recent weeks amid concerns about conditions raised on social media.

The owners of the kennels claim they have been cleared of any wrongdoing, but the authorities have confirmed an investigation is still taking place.

A council spokesperson said: “Angus Council has received a number of complaints with regards to a kennels business in the Forfar area.

“Our animal health officer has visited and inspected the premises along with colleagues from the SSPCA as part of an ongoing investigation.”

A Scottish SPCA spokesperson said: “We can’t comment while we are investigating as it could jeopardise our investigations.”

Happas Canine Centre: ‘SSPCA found no problem’

The centre, owned by Jeremy Barron, has 31 kennels.

Its website says these are purpose-built and “all attached to the outside under cover to protect the dogs from the elements”.

It adds: “We make sure all of the dogs are exercised twice a day in the morning and evening in our spacious and enclosed paddock so they get to stretch their legs and enjoy the wonderful fresh air that Tayside has to offer.”

When The Courier contacted Happas, a spokesperson said: “The SSPCA has been in and found no problem.

“The licensing people have been here and there is no issue.”