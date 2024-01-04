Businessman hits out at huge queues outside Dundee recycling centre

A businessman has hit out after huge queues formed outside a Dundee recycling centre – blocking the road to his premises.

Dale Harris, CEO of ATL Turbine Services – next to Baldovie Recycling Centre – says traffic builds up every year following the festive period.

And despite calls for the council and police to find a solution, queues have continued to form in recent days.

Dale claims the traffic is preventing deliveries from reaching his Piper Street business, while staff are unable to leave the site for lunch.

The issue has been exacerbated by the ongoing closure of Riverside Recycling Centre due to flooding – leaving Baldovie as the only site available for residents to use.

Queues outside Baldovie Recycling Centre ‘a nightmare’

Dale told The Courier: “Every year it’s a nightmare after it’s been closed for a couple of days (for the festive period).

“The queue goes right along Piper Street, the whole way up Forties Road and then sometimes it’s out to Drumgeith Road as well.

“It completely backs up the entrance to the industrial estate and prevents anyone going out for lunch.

“The only way bin lorries can access the recycling centre is to drive the wrong way down the street.

“We can’t get delivery drivers in either as they’re sitting in the traffic for too long.”

Dale says he has reported the issue to both Police Scotland and Dundee City Council but nothing has changed.

‘Nobody in the council wants to know about it’

He believes more needs to be done to prevent queuing at the centre.

The businessman added: “We complained to the police last week and nothing was done.

“Nobody in the council wants to know about it – they just point it to the police who point it to the council.

“I know the other centre (at Riverside) is flooded so you would think they must understand there will be increased pressure.

“For other recycling centres in other areas, you need to make an appointment and go along for a time.

“That keeps the queues down – but here they just open it and everyone files in and people sit in traffic.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Riverside Recycling Centre is temporarily closed due to flooding on site from Storm Gerrit and recent heavy rain.

Council urges locals to ‘put off’ visits to Baldovie Recycling Centre after queues

“We are actively working to reopen the site as soon as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience.

“Please note that as a result, Baldovie Recycling Centre is exceptionally busy with long traffic queues and waiting times.

“If you can put off your visit to a later date, please do so.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.