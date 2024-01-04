‘Luxury’ £400k family home has gated access to Monikie Country Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

‘Luxury’ £400k family home has gated access to Monikie Country Park

The four-bedroom villa is just a stone's throw from the Angus beauty spot.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Monikie home has a pond and access to the country park. Image: Verdala
The Monikie home has a pond and access to the country park. Image: Verdala

A “luxury” family home with gated access to Monikie Country Park has gone on the market.

The four-bedroom villa on Market Pend is just a stone’s throw from the Angus beauty spot.

The Market Pend property, which was built about 16 years ago, forms part of a cul-de-sac of modern homes.

It is up for sale for offers over £399,000.

The property on Market Pend. Image: Verdala
The villa was built about 16 years ago. Image: Verdala
The pond in the garden. Image: Verdala
The home is part of a cul-de-sac of modern houses. Image: Verdala

The spacious property is set over two floors.

On the ground floor, there are two living areas, a formal dining room, a WC, a utility room and a modern kitchen.

There is also a double garage which is accessed via the utility room.

The main living room. Image: Verdala
The property has two living areas. Image: Verdala
The modern kitchen. Image: Verdala
The kitchen has a central island. Image: Verdala
The utility room. Image: Verdala
There is a WC downstairs. Image: Verdala

Upstairs there is an office space, a family bathroom and four double bedrooms.

The master bedroom benefits from an en-suite.

The rear garden has a large pond and summerhouse, as well as gated access to Monikie Country Park.

At the front there is a double driveway.

The upstairs hallway. Image: Verdala
One of four double bedrooms. Image: Verdala
Another double bedroom. Image: Verdala
One of the bedrooms is currently used as a small sitting area. Image: Verdala
Another room is being used as a home office. Image: Verdala
The master bedroom has an en-suite. Image: Verdala
There is a family bathroom upstairs. Image: Verdala

Verdala, which is marketing the Monikie property, describes it as a “luxury detached family home” which is in “excellent condition”.

It also describes the gardens of the house as “exceptional”.

Elsewhere in Angus, a stunning home in Arbroath with a separate holiday flat and log cabin bar is for sale at a reduced price.

And an Airbnb with a heated outdoor pool has had its price slashed by £70k before going to auction.

More from Property

The Art House in Blairgowrie.
Chance to live inside former Blairgowrie school buildings converted into stylish homes
29 Oak Street, Burntisland, Kinghorn.
Huge family home on corner of quiet Fife cul-de-sac hits market for £500k
This former railway station house in Broughty Ferry was among the most popular properties of 2023. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most popular properties in Tayside and Fife for 2023
Second homes are popular in beautiful Highland Perthshire locations such as Loch Tay. Image: Rettie.
Talking Point: Is Perth and Kinross Council right to double council tax on second…
2
Our property writer chooses his top 10 homes of 2023. Which house will be number one? Image: Verdala.
10 best Tayside and Fife properties in 2023 selected by The Courier's property writer
20 Dunbar Court in Gleneagles.
Modern three-bedroom apartment is a stone's throw from Gleneagles Hotel
Lara and Matt Binks with their dog Cherry.
Fife Renovation Journeys: How couple transformed 'revolting' rural manse into stunning Airbnb
Fernlea in Arbroath is up for sale.
Stunning Arbroath home with separate Airbnb flat and log cabin bar for sale at…
The heated pool at Slade House in Angus
Angus Airbnb with heated outdoor pool has price slashed by £70k
Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
Four-star boutique Blairgowrie hotel on market for £695k

Conversation