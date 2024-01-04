‘Luxury’ £400k family home has gated access to Monikie Country Park

A “luxury” family home with gated access to Monikie Country Park has gone on the market.
The four-bedroom villa on Market Pend is just a stone’s throw from the Angus beauty spot.
The Market Pend property, which was built about 16 years ago, forms part of a cul-de-sac of modern homes.
It is up for sale for offers over £399,000.
The spacious property is set over two floors.
On the ground floor, there are two living areas, a formal dining room, a WC, a utility room and a modern kitchen.
There is also a double garage which is accessed via the utility room.
Upstairs there is an office space, a family bathroom and four double bedrooms.
The master bedroom benefits from an en-suite.
The rear garden has a large pond and summerhouse, as well as gated access to Monikie Country Park.
At the front there is a double driveway.
Verdala, which is marketing the Monikie property, describes it as a “luxury detached family home” which is in “excellent condition”.
It also describes the gardens of the house as “exceptional”.
