Two people taken to hospital after crash on M90 near Glenfarg

Drivers faced delays after the collision on Thursday afternoon.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The crash on the M90 near Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The crash on the M90 near Glenfarg. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash on the M90 near Glenfarg that left one car on its roof.

Drivers faced delays after the incident, to the north of Kinross, just after 1pm.

Buses were also diverted as a result of the collision, which has now been cleared.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.05pm on Thursday, police were called to a two car road crash on the M90 southbound, near junction eight.

“Two people were taken to hospital and the vehicles are being recovered.”

The crash caused delays on the M90. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 1.11pm about a crash on the M90 near Glenfarg.

“We sent three appliances from Perth and Newburgh

“Firefighters made the scene safe and handed the incident over to Police Scotland and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We left the scene at 1.34pm.”

It comes after fire crews were called to another crash on the same stretch of motorway on New Year’s Day.

Conversation