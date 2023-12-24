Angus Airbnb with heated outdoor pool has price slashed by £70k

An Angus Airbnb with a heated outdoor swimming pool has had its price slashed by £70,000.

Slade House, near Carmyllie – to the north-east of Carnoustie and north-west of Arbroath – will go under the hammer next month.

The property, currently in use as a holiday let, also comes with a hot tub, a converted barn serving as a pool house, and a former stable being used as a gym.

The property is being offered for sale at a guide price of £490,000 – which is £70,000 below the price it failed to sell for at auction in October.

It means that Slade House – which has a 4.79 out of 5 rating on Airbnb – could now be snapped up for £160,000 less than the home report value of £650,000.

Accessed by a long, sweeping driveway, the main house is set over two floors.

The ground floor consists of an entrance hallway, sitting room, snug, bedroom, rear hallway leading to a large dining kitchen, utility room and WC.

There is also a spacious double garage attached to the rear of the property.

The first floor has three large bedrooms, one smaller bedroom that could be used as a nursery or walk-in closet, and the main bathroom.

The master bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom, dressing room and balcony.

Slade House is surrounded by gardens.

At the bottom of the front garden is the heated outdoor pool, which even comes with its own slide, along with a patioed seating area around it.

Next to the pool is a raised deck area with a hot tub.

The converted barn nearby is large enough to serve as its own accommodation.

And to the rear of the property is a paddock and small former stable, currently being used as a gym.

Slade House is going to auction through Online Property Auctions Scotland at 9am on Thursday January 25.

