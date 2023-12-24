Angus Airbnb with heated outdoor pool has price slashed by £70k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Angus Airbnb with heated outdoor pool has price slashed by £70k

Slade House, near Carmyllie, has an auction guide price of £490,000.

By Ben MacDonald
The heated pool at Slade House in Angus
The heated pool at Slade House in Angus. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland

An Angus Airbnb with a heated outdoor swimming pool has had its price slashed by £70,000.

Slade House, near Carmyllie – to the north-east of Carnoustie and north-west of Arbroath – will go under the hammer next month.

The property, currently in use as a holiday let, also comes with a hot tub, a converted barn serving as a pool house, and a former stable being used as a gym.

The property is being offered for sale at a guide price of £490,000 – which is £70,000 below the price it failed to sell for at auction in October.

It means that Slade House – which has a 4.79 out of 5 rating on Airbnb – could now be snapped up for £160,000 less than the home report value of £650,000.

Slade House. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
An aerial view of Slade House including the main property, the pool and the converted barn (bottom left). Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland.

Accessed by a long, sweeping driveway, the main house is set over two floors.

The ground floor consists of an entrance hallway, sitting room, snug, bedroom, rear hallway leading to a large dining kitchen, utility room and WC.

There is also a spacious double garage attached to the rear of the property.

Slade House sitting room
The stylish sitting room. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
Slade House kitchen
The kitchen has plenty of entertaining space. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
Slade House dining area
The dining table has views of the woodland outside. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
The double garage. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland

The first floor has three large bedrooms, one smaller bedroom that could be used as a nursery or walk-in closet, and the main bathroom.

The master bedroom comes with an en-suite bathroom, dressing room and balcony.

The large master bedroom has a balcony. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
One of the bathrooms in the house. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
Slade House bedroom
Three of the bedrooms are large. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
There is lots of room for accommodation. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
Another of the bathrooms. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland

Slade House is surrounded by gardens.

At the bottom of the front garden is the heated outdoor pool, which even comes with its own slide, along with a patioed seating area around it.

Next to the pool is a raised deck area with a hot tub.

The converted barn nearby is large enough to serve as its own accommodation.

And to the rear of the property is a paddock and small former stable, currently being used as a gym.

A hot tub sits on a raised decked area in the large garden. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
The hot tub is found next to the pool. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
Slade House garden
There is more garden space to the side of the property. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
Slade House barn
A converted barn offers the potential for further accommodation. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
Inside the converted barn. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland
A former stable is being used as a gym. Image: Online Property Auctions Scotland

Slade House is going to auction through Online Property Auctions Scotland at 9am on Thursday January 25.

Another property being run as a holiday let is for sale in Anstruther, Fife.

The Dreel Loft is for sale at offers over £210,000.

More from Property

Glenshieling House in Blairgowrie.
Four-star boutique Blairgowrie hotel on market for £695k
The house at 132 Balgillo Road has been beautifully renovated. Image: Verdala.
Broughty Ferry bungalow given stunning makeover and open-plan extension
An exterior view of 3 Wood of Coldrain Steading, Kinross-shire
Luxury house with curved walls in Kinross-shire countryside for sale
The property overlooks the Dreel Burn in Anstruther. Image: Thorntons
'Superb' Anstruther holiday flat in picturesque burnside location hits the market
Bathroom of Dundee flat in need of extensive repairs
Inside £40k Dundee flat that can't get a mortgage and needs 'extensive' renovations
Mount Florence in Perth.
Perth townhouse with separate cottage on market for nearly £700k
Flo and Paul Gebara in their Christmas home.
Magical Perthshire property vying to be Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year
West Shore townhouse, St Monans
For sale: Listed £550k townhouse overlooking picturesque Fife harbour
40 Ashludie House, Monifieth
Luxury flat inside former Monifieth mansion house on site of old hospital for sale
Cottage near St Monans' waterfront for sale
For sale: Fife cottage close to waterfront has sea views towards Isle of May

Conversation