‘Loud bang’ as van crashes into hedge in Perth

A street light was also "wiped out" during the crash on Saturday night.

By Laura Devlin
The aftermath of the Glasgow Road van crash in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
The aftermath of the Glasgow Road van crash in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

Residents have told how they heard a “loud bang” as a van crashed into a hedge in Perth.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Glasgow Road and Needless Road at around 10.30pm on Saturday.

A street light was also “wiped out” during the incident.

It has not been confirmed if anyone was injured.

‘Double bang’ as van crashes in Perth

One nearby resident said: “It was just before half past then and there was an almighty noise, a really loud double bang.

“It sounded a lot like a big firework going off and very, very close.

“I looked out the stair window and could see our next-door neighbour had come out for a look.

“We both looked up the the street and saw a car stopped further up and a van in the hedge.

Police at the scene after the van crash. Image: Stuart Cowper

“At the same time, there were a number of our other neighbours from houses across the road and further down running up to see what had happened and if they could help.

“There was a large blue transit van in the hedge, and a street light ended up 20 yards further on in the hedgerow.

“There was a burning electrics smell, which must have been from the light that was wiped out, with only cables left sticking out the ground.”

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

