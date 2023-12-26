Stunning Arbroath home with separate Airbnb flat and log cabin bar for sale at reduced price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stunning Arbroath home with separate Airbnb flat and log cabin bar for sale at reduced price

Fernlea, which has seven bedrooms in total, £600,000.

By Neil Henderson
Fernlea in Arbroath is up for sale.
Fernlea on Forfar Road in Arbroath is up for sale: Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

A stunning six-bedroom Arbroath home with a separate Airbnb holiday flat and a log cabin bar is up for sale at a reduced price.

Fernlea is set in an acre of private grounds off Forfar Road.

The house, which is accessed via a gated driveway, offers spacious family living with lots of period character.

It is on the market for just under £600,000.

Fernlea Arbroath: Main house

The spectacular six-bedroom home. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

A stone porch and beautiful front door lead to the reception hallway of the main house.

There is a large kitchen leading into a dining/family room, with large windows flooding the room with natural light.

The main living space on the ground floor is the drawing room, which is decorated to a high standard and features a marble fireplace and a bay window.

Also on the ground floor is a utility room and cloakroom, along with a small cellar and a storage room.

The front door to the house. Image: McEwan Faser Legal
Reception hallway.
The reception hallway. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Fully-fitted kitchen.
The large kitchen. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Dining room.
The kitchen leads into a bright dining room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Another view of the well-appointed dining area.
Windows flood the room with light. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
A spacious living room.
The beautifully decorated drawing room with marble fireplace. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Another view of the drawing room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Utility room.
The utility room and cloakroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The stairs lead to an expansive first floor.

The master bedroom occupies one corner of the house, offering amazing views over the grounds, and an en-suite.

There are two further large double bedrooms – one of which also has an en-suite – while two of the smaller bedrooms share a study/games room.

The sixth bedroom is smaller and could also be used as a dressing room.

The Grand turning staircase. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The grand staircase. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Large landing.
The large upstairs landing. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Informal seating area.
An informal seating area soaking up the views. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Master bedroom.
The huge master bedroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The en-suite bathroom to the master bedroom.
The en-suite shower room off the master bedroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Second double bedroom.
The second double bedroom with fireplace: Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Third double bedroom.
The third double bedroom also has a fireplace. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The fourth bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Study room.
The study/games room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The bath makes for an eye-catching centrepiece to the bathroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Fernlea Arbroath: Holiday apartment

One of the most attractive aspects of the property is the one-bedroom apartment attached to the house, currently in use as a holiday let.

This part of the property has its own large lounge with a fireplace, along with a good-sized bedroom, a kitchen and a bathroom.

The estate agents say the flat is being run as a “successful Airbnb” with potential holiday rental income of £29,000 and £44,000 per year.

The apartment.
The apartment. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
A spacious lounge in the apartment.
The holiday flat has its own spacious lounge. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
There is room for entertaining and relaxing in the holiday let. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The apartment bedroom.
The apartment’s bedroom is also large. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The kitchen area of the flat. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
A small bathroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

In the garden at Fernlea is a log cabin summer house complete with bar, pool table and lounge area.

There is also woodland with mature conifers and hedging, and plenty of space for parking.

The drive also leads to a further two-bedroom apartment to the rear of the house, which is under different ownership.

Log cabin bar and lounge.
The log cabin summer house is being used as a bar. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Fernlea is set in an acre of its own grounds. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Fernlea is set in an acre of grounds. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Cabin and gardens.
The log cabin summer house in the garden. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Accessed via a private gated driveway.
Fernlea is accessed by a private driveway. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The entrance to Fernlea.
The entrance to Fernlea. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Fearnlea originally went on the market in November 2022 for offers over £585,000.

However, it is now being marketed for sale by McEwan Fraser Legal at a reduced price of offers over £573,000.

The Arbroath house is one of several impressive properties on the market in Tayside – including this Kinross-shire country home with unusual curved walls.

