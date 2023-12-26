Stunning Arbroath home with separate Airbnb flat and log cabin bar for sale at reduced price

A stunning six-bedroom Arbroath home with a separate Airbnb holiday flat and a log cabin bar is up for sale at a reduced price.

Fernlea is set in an acre of private grounds off Forfar Road.

The house, which is accessed via a gated driveway, offers spacious family living with lots of period character.

It is on the market for just under £600,000.

Fernlea Arbroath: Main house

A stone porch and beautiful front door lead to the reception hallway of the main house.

There is a large kitchen leading into a dining/family room, with large windows flooding the room with natural light.

The main living space on the ground floor is the drawing room, which is decorated to a high standard and features a marble fireplace and a bay window.

Also on the ground floor is a utility room and cloakroom, along with a small cellar and a storage room.

The stairs lead to an expansive first floor.

The master bedroom occupies one corner of the house, offering amazing views over the grounds, and an en-suite.

There are two further large double bedrooms – one of which also has an en-suite – while two of the smaller bedrooms share a study/games room.

The sixth bedroom is smaller and could also be used as a dressing room.

Fernlea Arbroath: Holiday apartment

One of the most attractive aspects of the property is the one-bedroom apartment attached to the house, currently in use as a holiday let.

This part of the property has its own large lounge with a fireplace, along with a good-sized bedroom, a kitchen and a bathroom.

The estate agents say the flat is being run as a “successful Airbnb” with potential holiday rental income of £29,000 and £44,000 per year.

In the garden at Fernlea is a log cabin summer house complete with bar, pool table and lounge area.

There is also woodland with mature conifers and hedging, and plenty of space for parking.

The drive also leads to a further two-bedroom apartment to the rear of the house, which is under different ownership.

Fearnlea originally went on the market in November 2022 for offers over £585,000.

However, it is now being marketed for sale by McEwan Fraser Legal at a reduced price of offers over £573,000.

The Arbroath house is one of several impressive properties on the market in Tayside – including this Kinross-shire country home with unusual curved walls.