Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy on reason for optimism as Dee aim to end 35-year Celtic wait

Celtic’s recent Premiership defeats have given Dundee hope they can pull off a Boxing Day surprise against the champions.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have lost to Hearts and twice to Kilmarnock this season, though they did end a two-match domestic losing streak with a weekend win over Livingston.

Dundee, meanwhile, were left kicking their heels after their home clash with Aberdeen was called off due to a waterlogged goalmouth.

That saw attention switch to plotting a shock against the Hoops. Something the Dark Blues have not managed at home since 1988 and a Tommy Coyne winner.

However, Dark Blues skipper Joe Shaughnessy insists the success shown by Killie and the Jambos in recent weeks gives the Dee confidence.

“It is do-able. It is not impossible,” he said.

“A few teams have shown this season that is doable.

“Any time you come against the Old Firm, you hope a couple of their players have an off-day and you are all firing and at it.

“Hopefully that will be the case today.

“We know we can give them a game especially here at home. The fans will expect us to have a go at them.”

‘No hint’

Dundee go into today’s clash live on Sky Sports more rested than expected after the weekend call-off.

Shaughnessy admits there was huge frustration among the Dundee players after hearing the referee’s decision to call the game off.

The club certainly made their feelings clear with a strongly-worded statement.

And the Dens skipper admits he was surprised to hear the game had been postponed.

“We were waiting to go and there was no hint that it was going to be off,” he added.

“We were all sitting there in our kit ready so it was disappointing. The referee said the pitch was unplayable so there wasn’t much we could do about it.

“I have never been involved in a game like this when it has been so close to kick-off.

“It is frustrating when you come out of a meeting and you don’t know what is going to happen.

“It is just a bit of a shambles.”