Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy on reason for optimism as Dee aim to end 35-year Celtic wait

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee captain Joe Shaughnessy on reason for optimism as Dee aim to end 35-year Celtic wait

The Dark Blues welcome the champions to Dens Park for a Boxing Day clash.

By George Cran
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS
Dundee skipper Joe Shaughnessy. Image: SNS

Celtic’s recent Premiership defeats have given Dundee hope they can pull off a Boxing Day surprise against the champions.

Brendan Rodgers’ side have lost to Hearts and twice to Kilmarnock this season, though they did end a two-match domestic losing streak with a weekend win over Livingston.

Dundee, meanwhile, were left kicking their heels after their home clash with Aberdeen was called off due to a waterlogged goalmouth.

That saw attention switch to plotting a shock against the Hoops. Something the Dark Blues have not managed at home since 1988 and a Tommy Coyne winner.

However, Dark Blues skipper Joe Shaughnessy insists the success shown by Killie and the Jambos in recent weeks gives the Dee confidence.

Shaughnessy. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“It is do-able.  It is not impossible,” he said.

“A few teams have shown this season that is doable.

“Any time you come against the Old Firm, you hope a couple of their players have an off-day and you are all firing and at it.

“Hopefully that will be the case today.

“We know we can give them a game especially here at home.  The fans will expect us to have a go at them.”

‘No hint’

Dundee go into today’s clash live on Sky Sports more rested than expected after the weekend call-off.

Shaughnessy admits there was huge frustration among the Dundee players after hearing the referee’s decision to call the game off.

The club certainly made their feelings clear with a strongly-worded statement.

And the Dens skipper admits he was surprised to hear the game had been postponed.

Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson works on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS
Dundee groundsman Brian Robertson works on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS

“We were waiting to go and there was no hint that it was going to be off,” he added.

“We were all sitting there in our kit ready so it was disappointing. The referee said the pitch was unplayable so there wasn’t much we could do about it.

“I have never been involved in a game like this when it has been so close to kick-off.

“It is frustrating when you come out of a meeting and you don’t know what is going to happen.

“It is just a bit of a shambles.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee players train on the Dens Park pitch after the Aberdeen game was called off. Image: SNS
GEORGE CRAN: What next for Dundee after call-off fury with all eyes on Owen…
Referee David Munro conducts a pitch inspection before a cinch Premiership match before calling off the Dundee v Aberdeen match. Image: SNS
Dundee 'extremely unhappy' with actions of referee over 'unnecessary' Aberdeen call-off
2
Dundee trained on the pitch after the game was called off. Image: SNS
Dundee general manager slams decision to call off Aberdeen clash
Dens Park in Dundee.
Dundee fans react after clash against Aberdeen postponed just before kick-off
2
Referee David Munro called off the Dundee v Aberdeen game. Image: SNS
Dundee v Aberdeen OFF: Waterlogged pitch sees Premiership clash postponed
Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng.
Malachi Boateng harbours Crystal Palace dream - but loan star needs Dundee success to…
Dundee managing director John Nelms unveiled a new concept image of the Dark Blues' proposed new stadium. Image: David Young
John Nelms Q&A: Dundee chief on latest new stadium plans - in his own…
2
New concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee release new stadium concept image as fresh details emerge
12
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (left) and Mo Sylla (right) are trying to get back into Tony Docherty's starting line-up.
Life of a Dundee substitute: How hard is it to get back in Tony…
Owen Beck has been a standout for Dundee this season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on need to manage Owen Beck injury ahead of Aberdeen…

Conversation