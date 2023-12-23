Dundee statement: Club ‘extremely unhappy’ with actions of referee over ‘unnecessary’ Aberdeen call-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee statement: Club ‘extremely unhappy’ with actions of referee over ‘unnecessary’ Aberdeen call-off

The Dark Blues are seeking clarity from the authorities over the decision to postpone.

By George Cran
Referee David Munro conducts a pitch inspection before a cinch Premiership match before calling off the Dundee v Aberdeen match. Image: SNS
Referee David Munro conducts a pitch inspection before a cinch Premiership match before calling off the Dundee v Aberdeen match. Image: SNS

Dundee are “extremely unhappy” with the actions of referee David Munro after the decision to call off their game against Aberdeen.

The Dark Blues released a statement seeking “clarity” from the SFA and SPFL over their postponed clash with Aberdeen.

Dens boss Tony Docherty said he was “stunned” when he heard the news in the midst of his pre-match team talk.

His players then took part in a training session on the pitch.

Dundee players trained on the Dens Park pitch. Image: SNS

A big crowd was expected for the game with around 3,000 away supporters making their way to the game.

However, they were turned away after the official’s decision.

A verdict Dundee strongly disagree with.

Inspection

Their statement read: “Dundee Football Club are extremely disappointed and frustrated at the decision to call off this afternoon’s match against Aberdeen.

“The club had monitored the condition of the pitch and were not concerned that the match would be postponed.

“The weather forecast was also closely monitored and it was to be dry and windy come 2.30pm which it was.

The match was called off due to a waterlogged goalmouth. Image: SNS
The match was called off due to a waterlogged goalmouth. Image: Shutterstock/David Young

“When half of the refereeing team arrived, later than would normally be expected, at the Scot Foam Stadium between 1.40pm and 1.50pm they indicated that they would carry out a full pitch inspection.

“Following the inspection the referee decided that the game was not going to take place and called the match off.

‘Extremely unhappy’

“The club are extremely unhappy with what followed next and the actions of the referee.

“There was no consultation with Police Scotland, club officials, either manager, the SPFL delegate, the match commander, the safety team or the grounds team.

Dundee managing director John Nelms. Image: SNS

“The decision was announced publicly without giving club officials and Police Scotland the opportunity to manage supporter safety considerations.

“Additionally, the SPFL has given clear guidelines that referees should take all steps to get matches on, which include delaying kick-off, as was seen with the match this afternoon at Cove.

“The club fully believe that the pitch was playable today and this was then illustrated with the players training on the pitch at 3pm.

“The club will be seeking clarity from the SPFL and the SFA regarding protocols and match postponements and in the meantime can only apologise to the supporters of both clubs who have been let down by the very late and unnecessary call-off.”

