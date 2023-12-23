Dundee statement: Club ‘extremely unhappy’ with actions of referee over ‘unnecessary’ Aberdeen call-off

Dundee are “extremely unhappy” with the actions of referee David Munro after the decision to call off their game against Aberdeen.

The Dark Blues released a statement seeking “clarity” from the SFA and SPFL over their postponed clash with Aberdeen.

Dens boss Tony Docherty said he was “stunned” when he heard the news in the midst of his pre-match team talk.

His players then took part in a training session on the pitch.

A big crowd was expected for the game with around 3,000 away supporters making their way to the game.

However, they were turned away after the official’s decision.

A verdict Dundee strongly disagree with.

Inspection

Their statement read: “Dundee Football Club are extremely disappointed and frustrated at the decision to call off this afternoon’s match against Aberdeen.

“The club had monitored the condition of the pitch and were not concerned that the match would be postponed.

“The weather forecast was also closely monitored and it was to be dry and windy come 2.30pm which it was.

“When half of the refereeing team arrived, later than would normally be expected, at the Scot Foam Stadium between 1.40pm and 1.50pm they indicated that they would carry out a full pitch inspection.

“Following the inspection the referee decided that the game was not going to take place and called the match off.

‘Extremely unhappy’

“The club are extremely unhappy with what followed next and the actions of the referee.

“There was no consultation with Police Scotland, club officials, either manager, the SPFL delegate, the match commander, the safety team or the grounds team.

“The decision was announced publicly without giving club officials and Police Scotland the opportunity to manage supporter safety considerations.

“Additionally, the SPFL has given clear guidelines that referees should take all steps to get matches on, which include delaying kick-off, as was seen with the match this afternoon at Cove.

“The club fully believe that the pitch was playable today and this was then illustrated with the players training on the pitch at 3pm.

“The club will be seeking clarity from the SPFL and the SFA regarding protocols and match postponements and in the meantime can only apologise to the supporters of both clubs who have been let down by the very late and unnecessary call-off.”