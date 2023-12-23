Dundee v Aberdeen OFF: Waterlogged pitch sees Premiership clash postponed

Dundee’s Premiership clash with Aberdeen has been called off by the match referee.

Less than an hour before kick-off news emerged from Dens Park that the pitch was unplayable due to persistent rain throughout the day.

A waterlogged goalmouth was the reason given by Dundee as they announced the postponement with official David Munro making the decision.

It is the second match between the two clubs to be called off due to the weather this season.

Our game with Dundee this afternoon has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch and concerns over player safety. pic.twitter.com/jTOa56oX53 — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 23, 2023

The clash from Pittodrie earlier in the season is yet to be re-arranged.

Dundee wrote on their official twitter feed: “Due to persistent heavy rain this afternoon’s match against Aberdeen has been called off.

“The referee deeming that the goal mouth area of the pitch is unplayable.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to supporters.”