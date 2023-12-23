Dundee v Aberdeen OFF: Waterlogged pitch sees Premiership clash postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee v Aberdeen OFF: Waterlogged pitch sees Premiership clash postponed

Referee says no game less than an hour before kick-off.

By George Cran
Referee David Munro called off the Dundee v Aberdeen game. Image: SNS
Referee David Munro called off the Dundee v Aberdeen game. Image: SNS

Dundee’s Premiership clash with Aberdeen has been called off by the match referee.

Less than an hour before kick-off news emerged from Dens Park that the pitch was unplayable due to persistent rain throughout the day.

A waterlogged goalmouth was the reason given by Dundee as they announced the postponement with official David Munro making the decision.

It is the second match between the two clubs to be called off due to the weather this season.

The clash from Pittodrie earlier in the season is yet to be re-arranged.

Dundee wrote on their official twitter feed: “Due to persistent heavy rain this afternoon’s match against Aberdeen has been called off.

“The referee deeming that the goal mouth area of the pitch is unplayable.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused to supporters.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee new boy Malachi Boateng.
Malachi Boateng harbours Crystal Palace dream - but loan star needs Dundee success to…
Dundee managing director John Nelms unveiled a new concept image of the Dark Blues' proposed new stadium. Image: David Young
John Nelms Q&A: Dundee chief on latest new stadium plans - in his own…
2
New concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee release new stadium concept image as fresh details emerge
12
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (left) and Mo Sylla (right) are trying to get back into Tony Docherty's starting line-up.
Life of a Dundee substitute: How hard is it to get back in Tony…
Owen Beck has been a standout for Dundee this season. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee boss Tony Docherty on need to manage Owen Beck injury ahead of Aberdeen…
Claudio Caniggia in action for Dundee.
Dundee enjoying BEST top-flight start since Claudio Caniggia wore dark blue 23 years ago
Tony Docherty salutes the jubilant Dundee fans at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee boss Tony Docherty wants 'fortress' Dens Park as Dark Blues target festive feelgood…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee manager Tony Docherty hits back at 'disrespectful' comments from Ross County boss Derek…
Joe Shaughnessy won his team all three points late on at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's late drama is Scottish football at its best - shame Derek…
3
Joe Shaughnessy grabbed a late Dundee FC winner at Ross County. Image: Shutterstock/David Young
Dundee's away Premiership wins and the surprise link between them

Conversation