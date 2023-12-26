Jim Goodwin relishing January chance to ‘freshen’ squad as Dundee United boss addresses Simon Murray rumour

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United can utilise the January transfer window to give their squad a timely “jag” in the Championship title race.

The Tangerines enjoyed a blistering start to the season and were seven points clear at the summit of the second tier as recently as November 10.

However, a recent wobble – winning just one of their last three league matches – allied with the postponement of their trip to Morton and Raith Rovers’ scintillating form has seen the Fifers usurp Goodwin’s men.

Rovers now boast a five-point lead in the battle for promotion, albeit United have a game in hand.

The Tannadice boss is certainly not pressing the panic button after the club’s first dip of the campaign, and won’t be making swingeing changes next month, but he sees major benefit in “freshening” things up.

“When I think back to my time as a player it was always quite exciting when a new face or two came into the building,” said Goodwin.

“And it gives everyone a little jag as well; to up their game and to keep the competition there.

“It is not to take anyone’s place in the team, but it is to have more competition for places – especially going into the second half of the season, where teams do get a little bit leggy.

“It would be nice to freshen things up and we are in a position to do that. We are trying to strengthen the squad.

“The chairman (Mark Ogren) and chief executive (Luigi Capuano) have been a great support. They will make finances available if the right type of players become available.”

January window difficulties

However, Goodwin is acutely aware that the winter window is a famously challenging one in which to do business.

As such, a couple of select additions are more likely than major surgery, unless there are notable departures.

“We have been active in terms of assessing the options that are out there,” continued Goodwin. “It is always a difficult window to get anything done in because the options are quite limited.

“The good players who are at clubs tend still to be wanted and those who aren’t available, possibly, haven’t played a great deal of football.

“So, it is about getting the balance right.”

Simon Murray rumours

One persistent social media link has been with Ross County attacker Simon Murray, who notched 25 goals in 75 games during a previous spell with United.

He also found the net three times during a fleeting stint with city rivals Dundee.

The tireless forward still lives in Tayside, despite being a key man for the Dingwall outfit.

While addressing every internet rumour would become a full-time occupation, Goodwin – who could undoubtedly do with bolstering his attacking pool – was queried about Murray.

He responded: “Simon Murray is clearly contracted to Ross County, and has been playing regularly for them.

“He is, as far as I am aware, a valued member of the Ross County squad and is scoring a lot of important goals for them.”