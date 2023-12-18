LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need a pick-me-up – some January shopping can do just that

I expect Jim Goodwin to be a busy man in January.

Dundee United have been in a bit of a slump for a wee while now, Saturday’s home defeat to Raith Rovers has just continued that.

It was a body blow to lose to your rivals and let them open up a five-point lead at the top.

However, there is still plenty of time to go.

What I hope it does do is sharpen minds at Tannadice when it comes to January.

Boost

This team needs a boost and nothing will do that quite like a new face or two.

I don’t expect major surgery – there is a team there good enough to get over the line in my eyes.

It would, though, be a major pick-me-up for everyone associated with the club to add a wee bit more quality.

The place does need a lift.

Home form

Not because of their form overall, though it’s not been great recently.

More so because home form has been so patchy.

That’s my main concern.

Away from home, they’ve been great.

But I don’t see a team that goes out and dominates the opposition when they are on their own turf.

Over 10,000 fans were at the game on Saturday. A superb turnout.

Nobody else in the division gets anything like the home support Dundee United do.

The team needs to use that to their advantage.

What I want to see is a team that gets after the opposition nice and quick, high tempo pressing and putting the away side under pressure right from the off.

Do that and the home crowd will respond and add that extra boost that can push the team on.

Home disadvantage

Right now I see a team that affords the opposition a bit too much respect.

And that can turn the advantage you could have of a big, noisy home support into an advantage for the other side.

Pass it! Pass it! Pass it! GOAL! Dylan Easton with the winner yesterday. pic.twitter.com/QIhNVEjniR — Raith Rovers Football Club (@RaithRovers) December 17, 2023

If the moans and groans start, frustration creeps in then the away side have done their job.

I want to see Dundee United dominating games at Tannadice.

We’ve not seen nearly enough of that this season.

Defence

This game against Raith Rovers was always going to be tight, though.

There wasn’t much in the game, a great goal decided it.

Though, defensively United will not be happy.

As good a record as they have this season – and it is very good – they have also had a habit of conceding soft goals.

I’m thinking of the Queen of the South game immediately.

So, as good as the record is, there is still room for improvement there.

And room for improvement further up the park.

What’s next

It’s not a disaster for the Tangerines but they’ve certainly put themselves under pressure.

The only way to lift that is to show an immediate reaction.

Friday night’s game against bottom-of-the-league Queen’s Park is a good chance to do just that.

Friday night games always add that wee bit extra excitement.

It’s up to United now to harness that and bounce back immediately.

It’s a must-win.