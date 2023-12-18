LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need a pick-me-up – some January shopping can do just that

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United need a pick-me-up – some January shopping can do just that

The Tangerines lost their unbeaten Championship record after defeat at Tannadice to Raith Rovers.

Jim Goodwin demands more from Dundee United on the touchline
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin demands more on the touchline. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

I expect Jim Goodwin to be a busy man in January.

Dundee United have been in a bit of a slump for a wee while now, Saturday’s home defeat to Raith Rovers has just continued that.

It was a body blow to lose to your rivals and let them open up a five-point lead at the top.

However, there is still plenty of time to go.

What I hope it does do is sharpen minds at Tannadice when it comes to January.

Boost

Rovers celebrate Dylan Easton’s winner at Tannadice. Image: SNS

This team needs a boost and nothing will do that quite like a new face or two.

I don’t expect major surgery – there is a team there good enough to get over the line in my eyes.

It would, though, be a major pick-me-up for everyone associated with the club to add a wee bit more quality.

The place does need a lift.

Home form

Not because of their form overall, though it’s not been great recently.

More so because home form has been so patchy.

That’s my main concern.

Away from home, they’ve been great.

But I don’t see a team that goes out and dominates the opposition when they are on their own turf.

A crowd of more than 10,300 at Tannadice for Dundee United v Raith Rovers
A bumper crowd inside Tannadice was left disappointed – with the exception on 1,900 Rovers fans. Image: SNS

Over 10,000 fans were at the game on Saturday. A superb turnout.

Nobody else in the division gets anything like the home support Dundee United do.

The team needs to use that to their advantage.

What I want to see is a team that gets after the opposition nice and quick, high tempo pressing and putting the away side under pressure right from the off.

Do that and the home crowd will respond and add that extra boost that can push the team on.

Home disadvantage

Right now I see a team that affords the opposition a bit too much respect.

And that can turn the advantage you could have of a big, noisy home support into an advantage for the other side.

If the moans and groans start, frustration creeps in then the away side have done their job.

I want to see Dundee United dominating games at Tannadice.

We’ve not seen nearly enough of that this season.

Defence

This game against Raith Rovers was always going to be tight, though.

There wasn’t much in the game, a great goal decided it.

Though, defensively United will not be happy.

As good a record as they have this season – and it is very good – they have also had a habit of conceding soft goals.

Raith Rovers got the better of Dundee United. Image: SNS

I’m thinking of the Queen of the South game immediately.

So, as good as the record is, there is still room for improvement there.

And room for improvement further up the park.

What’s next

It’s not a disaster for the Tangerines but they’ve certainly put themselves under pressure.

The only way to lift that is to show an immediate reaction.

Friday night’s game against bottom-of-the-league Queen’s Park is a good chance to do just that.

Friday night games always add that wee bit extra excitement.

It’s up to United now to harness that and bounce back immediately.

It’s a must-win.

