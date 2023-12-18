Harry Ellis: Former pupils pay tribute to inspirational Dundee piper and tutor following death aged 91

Pipe Major Harry Ellis, who was blessed with natural musical talent, a masterly way with a story, and a classic sense of style, has died at the age of 91.

Tributes have been paid to the former tutor and member of City of Dundee Police Pipe Band.

Perhaps his greatest blessing was a patient wife in Jessie, who over many decades saw countless young pipers come through the door of their Dundee home to be taught by her husband.

Harry, who died in Roxburghe House last month after a short illness, was born Henry Ellis, in Small’s Wynd, Dundee, in February 1932.

He had piping in his blood. His father, also Harry, learned to play the pipes while in India with the Royal Scots Fusiliers. After time in France during the First World War, he returned to India and became a pipe major.

Sadly Harry senior died when his son was eight, and wouldn’t see his piping legacy passed through his son, his grandchildren, and Harry’s many pupils.

Harry found love of music during school years

Harry first picked up a chanter at The Boys’ Brigade and had a natural aptitude, developed during his two years at Queen Victoria School in Dunblane.

Early in his apprenticeship as a mill mechanic, Harry headed to Kenya with The Black Watch when called up for National Service. As an only child he was exempt, but chose to sail to Mombasa in 1953 aboard the Charlton Star.

As pipe major there, his duties involved playing for events, including for the Sultan of Zanzibar.

Back in Dundee, Harry married Jessie Donald in 1957 and continued playing. Sadly Harry’s confidence did not match his talent and his performance nerves made competition too difficult. In many ways that benefited piping in this area as Harry turned his attention to tuition.

Dundee Police pipe band

Harry was a member of the City of Dundee Police Pipe Band in the 1960s then the Mackenzie Caledonian band in the 1970s and 1980s.

He taught pipers in Mackenzie Caledonian, Vale of Atholl, Dundee High, Fintry Pipe Band, The Boys’ Brigade, Tayside Police Pipe Band, and soloists.

With chanters at home, his son Lindsay and then daughter Maggie both took up piping.

Harry never forced, only encouraged when he saw them taking interest. Lindsay would rise to pipe major with Tayside Police Pipe Band and Maggie played with Vale of Atholl.

Neil Nicholson, a former pupil of Harry’s, who went on to become pipe major of Caledonian Mackenzie, said: “Harry was my first tutor from about the age of 11 for roughly eight years – initially through the Mackenzie Caledonian Junior Pipe Band when he was tutor there and then being taught in his home.

“For very little, Harry gave up so much of his time. He was a unique teacher. There were always pupils there before and pupils waiting after me. Harry was very particular in how you played but the lesson was full of stories and anecdotes and really enjoyable.”

Neil recalls Harry giving up valuable weekends for pupils. “He drove me all he way to Callander to look at a set of pipes – he cared about what you played too. Even though competing wasn’t for him, he would always be at competitions with pupils. He might have enjoyed a few drams on the day too!”

In 2018, the centenary year of the Caledonian Mackenzie, Neil made sure Harry was at the celebration. Both the pipe major and sergeant were pupils of Harry’s as were countless players through the band.

Laird of Douglas

Harry was also known for his dapper appearance, wherever he went. He began work in Michelin in 1974 and during his 16 years there, was known as the Laird of Douglas by his workmates, always completing his boiler suits with a smart shirt and tie and a flat cap.

As a piping teacher, he was patient and would persevere, even with the most difficult pupils. His patience with more trying pupils was legendary.

“I can relate to that completely,” says Lynne Barrie, a former pupil.

“I started taking lessons from Harry when I was about 10 and believe me, my priority at that age was not learning the pipes. It didn’t feel like learning though and there was never any clock watching with Harry in his lessons. You could be there all evening. Harry would chat with my dad for hours and then he would make fritters.”

‘Amazing memories’

Lynn says that without Harry’s connections and significant knowledge of the piping world, it would have been difficult for her to join a pipe band.

“I can honestly say that I wouldn’t have had any of the great experiences and amazing memories if it hadn’t been for Harry. He was also always there to make sure you had the right equipment and he could always invite advise you on dress.

“Harry always made sure that you were taught in the correct way. He could be very serious about that, but you could also be sure that whatever crowd of people he was in, Harry could make them laugh.”

Tributes

There have been tributes from across the piping world and former pupil John Mitchell of the Scots Guards, who played for Harry outside his room at Roxburghe House, also had the honour of piping Harry into his funeral service.

Pipe Major Harry Ellis may not have left recordings and trophies, but his teaching legacy is vital to the future of piping in Dundee and beyond.

You can read the family’s announcement here.