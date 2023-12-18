Best pictures from the Dundee Christmas Ice Show extravaganza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from the Dundee Christmas Ice Show extravaganza

Over 100 members of the Dundee Ice Skating Club took part in two performances of The Little Mermaid at the Dundee Ice Arena on Saturday.

By Laura Devlin
Over 100 members of the Dundee Ice Skating Club took part in Saturday's shows. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
Dundee’s top ice skating talent showed off their skills this past weekend at the city’s annual Christmas Ice Show.

Over 100 members of the Dundee Ice Skating Club took part in two performances of The Little Mermaid at the Dundee Ice Arena on Saturday.

They were joined by Olympic hopefuls Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby, who claimed their third British Championships title earlier this month.

Completing the line-up was Lucy Hay and Kyle McLeod, who also reclaimed their title in the junior pairs event at the British Championships in Sheffield a few weeks ago.

Saturday’s shows transported the sell-out crowd to a magical winter wonderland and featured high-octane skating stunts, mesmerizing choreography, and enchanting melodies.

Here are some of the best pics from the day, taken by Derek Gerrard.

The performers, including Kyle Mcleod (far right), in full swing. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
Olympic hopeful Luke Digby was also in action.  Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
There were two performances of the Little Mermaid on Ice. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
Both shows were sold out. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
Young members of the Dundee Ice Skating Club showing off their skills. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
The show took place at the Dundee Ice Arena. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
The show featured an array of music and colours. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
The Christmas Ice show is always a highlight for the Dundee Ice Skating Club. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
Anastasia Vaipan Law and Luke Digby. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
Kyle Mcleod and Lucy Hay in action. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography.
The show proved to be fun for all the family. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography Date.

