Best pictures from the Dundee Christmas Ice Show extravaganza

Dundee’s top ice skating talent showed off their skills this past weekend at the city’s annual Christmas Ice Show.

Over 100 members of the Dundee Ice Skating Club took part in two performances of The Little Mermaid at the Dundee Ice Arena on Saturday.

They were joined by Olympic hopefuls Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby, who claimed their third British Championships title earlier this month.

Completing the line-up was Lucy Hay and Kyle McLeod, who also reclaimed their title in the junior pairs event at the British Championships in Sheffield a few weeks ago.

Saturday’s shows transported the sell-out crowd to a magical winter wonderland and featured high-octane skating stunts, mesmerizing choreography, and enchanting melodies.

Here are some of the best pics from the day, taken by Derek Gerrard.