Dundee Best pictures from the Dundee Christmas Ice Show extravaganza Over 100 members of the Dundee Ice Skating Club took part in two performances of The Little Mermaid at the Dundee Ice Arena on Saturday. By Laura Devlin December 18 2023, 12.49pm Dundee's top ice skating talent showed off their skills this past weekend at the city's annual Christmas Ice Show. Over 100 members of the Dundee Ice Skating Club took part in two performances of The Little Mermaid at the Dundee Ice Arena on Saturday. They were joined by Olympic hopefuls Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby, who claimed their third British Championships title earlier this month. Completing the line-up was Lucy Hay and Kyle McLeod, who also reclaimed their title in the junior pairs event at the British Championships in Sheffield a few weeks ago. Saturday's shows transported the sell-out crowd to a magical winter wonderland and featured high-octane skating stunts, mesmerizing choreography, and enchanting melodies. Here are some of the best pics from the day, taken by Derek Gerrard. The performers, including Kyle Mcleod (far right), in full swing. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography. Olympic hopeful Luke Digby was also in action. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography. There were two performances of the Little Mermaid on Ice. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography. Both shows were sold out. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography. Young members of the Dundee Ice Skating Club showing off their skills. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography. The show took place at the Dundee Ice Arena. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography. The show featured an array of music and colours. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography. The Christmas Ice show is always a highlight for the Dundee Ice Skating Club. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography. Anastasia Vaipan Law and Luke Digby. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography. Kyle Mcleod and Lucy Hay in action. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography. The show proved to be fun for all the family. Image: Derek Gerrard Photography
