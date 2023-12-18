MUSIC: April Jai, Rachel White and friends get together for charity concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
MUSIC: April Jai, Rachel White and friends get together for charity concert

April Jai is one of the talented musicians that Rachel White has gathered together for a fun, festive gig at The Green Hotel in Kinross to raise money for Mind and CHAS.

Image shows a close up photograph of Scottish singer/songwriter April Jai who is appearing in a Charity concert with Rachel White at the Green Hotel, Kinross.
April Jai is appearing with Rachel White at The Green Hotel. Image: April Jai.
By Nora McElhone

Q&A: Getting to Know singer/songwriter April Jai ahead of her charity gig with Rachel White and Friends at the Green Hotel, Kinross.

April Jai is exited to be joining her friend Rachel to entertain an intimate audience along with Moonlight Zoo, Australian musician Serendipiti who is making her debut in Scotland at the concert.

A benefit gig for CHAS and Mind, the evening promises to be a feel-good, family friendly excuse to get together with friends in the run up to Christmas.

Q Tell us about April Jai?

A Hey! I’m a singer-songwriter originally from Buckie up on the Moray coast.

What’s your musical style?

Alt-pop.

Biggest musical influences?

They’re always changing but right now my main influences are Upsahl, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

Image shows singer Taylor Swift on stage at the Brit Awards in 2021. Taylor is one of April Jai's favourite musicians.
One of April’s musical heroes is Taylor Swift. Image: Photo by Richard Young/Shutterstock.

What would you be if you weren’t a singer?

Not that it’s any easier a path, but an actress.

What has been your favourite release so far?

They’ve all been special, but if we’re talking purely release-wise then I’d have to say Morally Grey, because the response has been incredible.

Where in the world are you happiest?

In the mountains when it’s snowing or in the studio recording new music.

Favourite part of Scotland to explore?

Edinburgh is my favourite place in Scotland!

Who inspires you?

I’m inspired by everything around me – from the people in my life to the media I consume.

Your house is on fire, what one item do you save?

My Taylor guitar, it’s a limited edition and irreplaceable to me.

Last meal on Earth?

Tacos and Irn-Bru.

Dream Christmas party guests?

Mel Robbins.

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Go on holiday!

Favourite holiday destination?

I went to Banff National Park in Canada last year – a dream come true for me.

Christmas pudding or Christmas cake?

Eww, neither, sorry! I hate dried fruit.

What makes you happy?

My family, working on my goals, being in the studio, baking – so many things.

What makes you sad?

My brain sometimes.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

I believe in a connection at first sight.

Favourite Christmas song?

A Santa Claus Is Coming To Town as a classic, or Cozy Little Christmas by Katy Perry as a newer one!

Best music to drive to?

Taylor Swift’s album Red.

What are your favourite films?

Finding Nemo, The Blind Side and Interstellar.

Christmas Eve at the pub with pals or at home in front of the fire?

I’m usually at home with pizza, but for the past two years I’ve done some volunteer work at a homeless shelter.

What’s the most adventurous thing you have done?

Moved to a whole other country by myself.

If you could go back to any point in history, what would it be?

A I’d rather go forward!

Which books changed your life?

It Ends With Us by Colleen Hoover, Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert and both of Mel Robbins’ books.

What do you do to unwind?

I love to journal and meditate to calm my mind, but I also find baking, reading and gaming really relaxing.

Happiest memory?

I have so many! Standing on the middle of frozen Lake Louise – in Canada – comes to mind first.

And most embarrassing?

I think I do something embarrassing every week, but that’s the fun of life!

What or who are you proudest of?

Myself for never giving up.

Who would you like to thank?

Everyone who listens to my music, and my mum!

What keeps you awake at night?

Every anxious thought I’ve ever had.

Where would you rather be right now?

I’m happy where I am.

Big plans for 2024?

ABSOLUTELY! More music and more shows.

Catch April, Rachel White and friends at The Green Hotel, Kinross, on Tuesday December 19.

