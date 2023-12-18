List of Christmas Day initiatives in Tayside and Fife – from free meals to entertainment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

List of Christmas Day initiatives in Tayside and Fife – from free meals to entertainment

Teams of dedicated volunteers are putting on activities across the region.

Christmas initiatives Tayside and Fife
Businesses, charities and individuals will open their doors on December 25. Image: Shutterstock
By Andrew Robson

Businesses, charities and community groups across Tayside and Fife are set to host initiatives on Christmas Day for those less fortunate or alone during the festive season.

The events on December 25 will ensure locals do not go hungry or without company on the big day.

The Courier has a list of some of the initiatives taking place on Christmas Day – and we want to hear of any others being planned in the region.

Wellesley Parish Church Hall, Methil

Wellesley Parish Church hall
Wellesley Parish Church Hall. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Wellesley Parish Church Hall in Methil, Fife, will host a community Christmas Day lunch from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

On offer will be a three-course lunch and entertainment from local councillor Ryan Smart.

Organiser Caroline Morgan said: “This is for anyone from our area to come join us, even if just for some company.

“We ensure everyone gets a Santa gift and some goodies to take home.

“Our community helps with the food, drink and gifts.

“It’s wonderful seeing everyone club together to make this a fab day.”

Dundee Change Centre

Dundee Change Centre on South Road
Dundee Change Centre is in the former Lynch Sports Centre. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Dundee Change Centre – the former Lynch Sports Centre – on South Road will be open between 10am and 2pm on Christmas Day.

The community hub will put on fun activities, Christmas movies and much more to keep those dropping in entertained.

Anyone looking to attend is asked to get in touch by emailing dundee@streetsoccerscotland.org or calling 01382 250858.

The Flame Tree Cafe, Dundee

The Flame Tree Cafe on Exchange Street.
The Flame Tree Cafe on Exchange Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The Flame Tree Cafe on Exchange Street in Dundee will be running an open house from noon until 4pm on Christmas Day.

Anyone can pop in to enjoy a bowl of soup and hot drinks free of charge – with mince pies and cakes also available.

In a Facebook post, the cafe said: “We know that not everyone has a big family to spend the day with, not everyone has a roof over their head, not everyone can afford to eat every day.

“So we will be here for anyone who would like to pop in. No charge, no questions.”

Tabla Indian Restaurant, Perth

Tabla Indian Restaurant in Perth
Tabla Indian Restaurant is giving away free meals. Image: Tabla

Tabla Indian Restaurant on South Street in Perth is aiming to give away 500 meals to people in need on December 25.

The restaurant will dish out meal boxes between noon and 2pm to anyone who is looking for food on Christmas Day.

The venue will also work with local charities to get meals to disadvantaged locals.

Owner Praveen Kumar said: “Sharing food with less fortunate communities is an important part of Indian culture.

“My wife Swarna and I are committed to upholding these values by caring for our community.”

The restaurant is also looking for volunteers to help on Christmas Day – anyone keen to assist can contact Tabla on Facebook.

Larick Centre, Tayport

The Larick Centre in Tayport.
The Larick Centre in Tayport. Image: Google Street View

The Larick Centre in Tayport will be hosting a Christmas lunch.

Held in the community centre from noon until 2pm, attendees will be able to enjoy a free two-course meal alongside festive games and entertainment.

Anyone looking to attend is asked to confirm their place by calling 01382 549797.

Dunfermline City FC player

Gareth and Chris host Christmas initiative in Dunfermline
Gareth and Chris will host the event. Image: Gareth Jack

Gareth Jack, a player for Dunfermline City FC, and his friend Chris Gerrard are putting on a Christmas dinner for people who do not have anyone else to spend the day with.

The event will be held at Gareth’s house.

A post from the amateur side on Facebook said: “Don’t be ashamed to let the lads cook your dinner and get a chat and beer and a laugh after it.

“No one should be alone on Christmas Day.”

Those looking to attend are asked to get in touch with Gareth on Facebook.

Giraffe Perth

A Christmas dinner previously served up at Giraffe.
A Christmas dinner previously served up at Giraffe. Image: Giraffe

Although it will not be open itself on Christmas Day, Perth cafe and social enterprise Giraffe is running a Compassionate Christmas campaign, to help feed local families in need.

This year, it aims to dish out 2,000 free Christmas dinners to local food groups who will, in turn, distribute these to people already using their services.

Giraffe is still taking donations, which will help it provide even more free meals to the community next year.

  • If you are running, or are aware of, any Christmas Day initiatives in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife, email livenews@thecourier.co.uk with details, or leave a comment below

More from Dundee

Three cars were damaged near Asda Milton of Dundee.
Cars torched outside webuyanycar sales unit in Dundee
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Help for Kids elf party Picture shows; Help for Kids Elf party. Dundee. Supplied by Craig Chalmers Date; 16/12/2023
Dundee children meet Santa at Help For Kids Elf Party in DC Thomson headquarters
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Little Mermaid on Ice Christmas show Picture shows; Little Mermaid on Ice . Dundee Ice Arena . Supplied by Derek Gerrard Photography Date; 16/12/2023
Best pictures from the Dundee Christmas Ice Show extravaganza
Dundee Olympia reopens public use
Pictures inside Dundee Olympia as swimming pools reopen to public
A yellow warning for strong winds has been issued
Winds of nearly 50mph to hit Tayside and Fife as 'possible danger to life'…
Jon Marsh with wife Tracey. Image: Supplied by Tracey Marsh.
Tragic Tayside biker's wife says motorists 'must do more' to protect vulnerable road users
The parked car that was damaged in the crash. Image: Supplied
Man, 50, taken to hospital and arrested as car flips in Dundee crash
Derek Alland.
Dundee sword attacker given extra year in prison for breaking friend's eye socket
The Flannels designer clothes store in Swindon town centre. Image: Shutterstock
Is luxury clothing retailer Flannels planning to set up in Dundee?
Ross County's Simon Murray pushed over a Dundee fan who had invaded the pitch. Image: Casey/SNS Group/Virtual Scotland
Dundee fan floored by Simon Murray after approaching Ross County star during pitch invasion

Conversation