List of Christmas Day initiatives in Tayside and Fife – from free meals to entertainment

Businesses, charities and community groups across Tayside and Fife are set to host initiatives on Christmas Day for those less fortunate or alone during the festive season.

The events on December 25 will ensure locals do not go hungry or without company on the big day.

The Courier has a list of some of the initiatives taking place on Christmas Day – and we want to hear of any others being planned in the region.

Wellesley Parish Church Hall, Methil

Wellesley Parish Church Hall in Methil, Fife, will host a community Christmas Day lunch from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.

On offer will be a three-course lunch and entertainment from local councillor Ryan Smart.

Organiser Caroline Morgan said: “This is for anyone from our area to come join us, even if just for some company.

“We ensure everyone gets a Santa gift and some goodies to take home.

“Our community helps with the food, drink and gifts.

“It’s wonderful seeing everyone club together to make this a fab day.”

Dundee Change Centre

Dundee Change Centre – the former Lynch Sports Centre – on South Road will be open between 10am and 2pm on Christmas Day.

The community hub will put on fun activities, Christmas movies and much more to keep those dropping in entertained.

Anyone looking to attend is asked to get in touch by emailing dundee@streetsoccerscotland.org or calling 01382 250858.

The Flame Tree Cafe, Dundee

The Flame Tree Cafe on Exchange Street in Dundee will be running an open house from noon until 4pm on Christmas Day.

Anyone can pop in to enjoy a bowl of soup and hot drinks free of charge – with mince pies and cakes also available.

In a Facebook post, the cafe said: “We know that not everyone has a big family to spend the day with, not everyone has a roof over their head, not everyone can afford to eat every day.

“So we will be here for anyone who would like to pop in. No charge, no questions.”

Tabla Indian Restaurant, Perth

Tabla Indian Restaurant on South Street in Perth is aiming to give away 500 meals to people in need on December 25.

The restaurant will dish out meal boxes between noon and 2pm to anyone who is looking for food on Christmas Day.

The venue will also work with local charities to get meals to disadvantaged locals.

Owner Praveen Kumar said: “Sharing food with less fortunate communities is an important part of Indian culture.

“My wife Swarna and I are committed to upholding these values by caring for our community.”

The restaurant is also looking for volunteers to help on Christmas Day – anyone keen to assist can contact Tabla on Facebook.

Larick Centre, Tayport

The Larick Centre in Tayport will be hosting a Christmas lunch.

Held in the community centre from noon until 2pm, attendees will be able to enjoy a free two-course meal alongside festive games and entertainment.

Anyone looking to attend is asked to confirm their place by calling 01382 549797.

Dunfermline City FC player

Gareth Jack, a player for Dunfermline City FC, and his friend Chris Gerrard are putting on a Christmas dinner for people who do not have anyone else to spend the day with.

The event will be held at Gareth’s house.

A post from the amateur side on Facebook said: “Don’t be ashamed to let the lads cook your dinner and get a chat and beer and a laugh after it.

“No one should be alone on Christmas Day.”

Those looking to attend are asked to get in touch with Gareth on Facebook.

Giraffe Perth

Although it will not be open itself on Christmas Day, Perth cafe and social enterprise Giraffe is running a Compassionate Christmas campaign, to help feed local families in need.

This year, it aims to dish out 2,000 free Christmas dinners to local food groups who will, in turn, distribute these to people already using their services.

Giraffe is still taking donations, which will help it provide even more free meals to the community next year.