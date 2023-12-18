Dundee children meet Santa at Help For Kids Elf Party in DC Thomson headquarters

A very special guest greeted children at a festive celebration in our Meadowside head office on Saturday – Santa Claus.

Father Christmas took time out of his busy schedule to visit the annual Elf Party thrown by Help For Kids, the Dundee charity supported by the Evening Telegraph.

More than 100 children and families attended morning and afternoon parties.

Some of them enjoyed a ride with Santa in his sleigh and all were presented with Christmas Eve boxes full of gifts including pyjamas.

Our office reception was transformed into a grotto for the occasion with entertainment including face-painting and glitter tattoo stations.

The Elf Party was started four years ago by Grant Mulholland, a Help For Kids ambassador and owner of Old Mill Kitchen and Coffee Shop.

Charity manager Stacey Wallace said: “We were delighted to host our fourth annual Elf Party at DC Thomson headquarters this year.

“Everything was perfect and we can’t thank Laura Jackson (DC Thomson office manager and charity ambassador) and the team at DC Thomson enough for turning the venue into a wonderful Santa’s grotto.

“Huge thanks also to Grant who came up with the idea a few years ago and has supported us since.

“We really all had a magical day and that’s exactly what it’s about this time of year.”

Photos from Help For Kids Elf Party 2023

All images by Craig Chalmers