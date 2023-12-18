Dundee children meet Santa at Help For Kids Elf Party in DC Thomson headquarters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee children meet Santa at Help For Kids Elf Party in DC Thomson headquarters

More than 100 children attended two parties on Saturday.

By Cheryl Peebles
Matthew Wallace (left) and Owen Torrie with Santa Claus. Image: Craig Chalmers.
Matthew Wallace (left) and Owen Torrie with Santa Claus. Image: Craig Chalmers.

A very special guest greeted children at a festive celebration in our Meadowside head office on Saturday – Santa Claus.

Father Christmas took time out of his busy schedule to visit the annual Elf Party thrown by Help For Kids, the Dundee charity supported by the Evening Telegraph.

More than 100 children and families attended morning and afternoon parties.

Some of them enjoyed a ride with Santa in his sleigh and all were presented with Christmas Eve boxes full of gifts including pyjamas.

Owen Torrie and Matthew Wallace enjoy a ride in Santa’ sleigh. Image: Craig Chalmers.

Our office reception was transformed into a grotto for the occasion with entertainment including face-painting and glitter tattoo stations.

The Elf Party was started four years ago by Grant Mulholland, a Help For Kids ambassador and owner of Old Mill Kitchen and Coffee Shop.

Charity manager Stacey Wallace said: “We were delighted to host our fourth annual Elf Party at DC Thomson headquarters this year.

“Everything was perfect and we can’t thank Laura Jackson (DC Thomson office manager and charity ambassador) and the team at DC Thomson enough for turning the venue into a wonderful Santa’s grotto.

“Huge thanks also to Grant who came up with the idea a few years ago and has supported us since.

“We really all had a magical day and that’s exactly what it’s about this time of year.”

Photos from Help For Kids Elf Party 2023

All images by Craig Chalmers

Matthew Wallace (left) and Owen Torrie with charity manager Stacey Wallace and Santa and his elves.
Harper, 7, had on her festive jumper for the party.
Santa and his elves were ready to greet children in his grotto.
Children from across Dundee enjoyed the festivities.
Office manager Laura Jackson, charity manager Stacey Wallace and Grant Mulholland, the charity ambassador who started the Elf Party.

