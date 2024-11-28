Skids frontman: ‘The ghost of Stuart Adamson is in the room somewhere’ as (another) new line-up heads for Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Skids frontman: ‘The ghost of Stuart Adamson is in the room somewhere’ as (another) new line-up heads for Dundee

Richard Jobson on his mum's Dundee connection, the magic of 'coming over the bridge at night from Fife' and 'nuance' of new Skids line-up.

The Skids frontman Richard Jobson points the way to the future for the band. Image: Supplied.
By Andrew Welsh

Skids frontman Richard Jobson is set to celebrate his little-known Dundee ties in the city.

The Fife-born songsmith, who leads the Into The Valley legends to Church on their latest tour, says he has long relished the short trip across the Firth of Tay.

“I’m very fond of Dundee,” Jobson, 64, tells me.

“My mother was from there so I’ve got a connection with the city, which I don’t think people know.

“There’s just something mysterious about Dundee that I’ve always loved and I think it’s that coming over the bridge at night from Fife.

Skids frontman Richard Jobson at Let’s Rock Scotland in Linlithgow in August. Image: Andrew Welsh.

“It’s a beautiful city that’s kind of remote and strange and that has its own identity. It sounds like a cliché, but it’s a place that’s got a big place in my heart.

“My mother spent most of her childhood there and worked in the hospital as a young nurse, although I can’t remember her having a thick Dundonian accent.”

Who is in the new line-up for The Skids?

A new-look Skids have been in England performing their 1979 second album Days In Europa on a package tour with the Kirk Brandon-led Spear Of Destiny during most of November.

After parting company with Big Country duo Bruce and Jamie Watson last year, Richard recruited talented Dunfermline-raised guitarist Connor Whyte and regular collaborators Martin Metcalfe and Fin Wilson from Goodbye Mr Mackenzie to bolster the ranks.

With the latter pair recently stepping aside to concentrate on their numerous other projects, it’s meant The Skids have returned to a four-strong line-up for the first time since the band’s legendary founder Stuart Adamson quit to form Big Country in 1981 – with Whyte now the sole guitarist alongside Jobson, bassist Gil Allan and drummer Nick Hernandez.

New Skids line-up: Gil Allan, Richard Jobson, Connor Whyte and Nick Hernandez. Image: Supplied.

“This is no criticism of the previous incarnations of the band, but when there’s a wall of sound there’s no nuance, and it’s got that now,” says the singer.

“In many ways I think the tour is a homage to Stuart because with one guitar you can get to really hear what he did and it’s remarkable.”

Days In Europa given revival for 2024

Jobson says many of the songs from Days In Europa, which was re-released in 1980 after being completely remixed, have been rearranged for the tour.

“When we started to play them live they felt a little bit flat and we’ve kind of bolstered them and highlighted all their great bits,” he declares.

“Also, you’re approaching them with hindsight, you’re not approaching them as a young 17-year-old guy who’s still got that wonderful naivety and innocence. You’re a person that’s lived their life, so you’re bringing that to the table with the songs.

“Some of these songs I’ve never played live before, so it’s been quite something after all these years to reinvent them in the modern age.”

‘Ghost of Stuart Adamson’ in the room?

Hinting at a “more amplified version” of his Skids-related undertakings in 2025, Benarty-raised Richard admits he could never have foreseen the remarkable musical renaissance he’s enjoyed in recent years.

“I certainly didn’t expect this to be happening at this stage in my life, and for it to be this successful,” he adds.

Stuart Adamson on stage with Big Country at Wembley Arena. Image: Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock.

“I’ve got to gauge it personally, and when I’m on the stage I just feel this connection with the audience. I don’t care if there’s 50 or 5,000 there, it’s the smile on the faces that matter to me.

“That’s how it used to be and it still is – and it’s magic. So the ghost of Stuart Adamson is in the room somewhere smiling with me, I think.”

The Skids and Spear Of Destiny play Church, Dundee, on December 5 2024. 

