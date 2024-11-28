Gin Bothy owner on opening new Angus distillery and starting whisky production

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Gin Bothy owner on opening new Angus distillery and starting whisky production

Gin Bothy has unveiled its Gunshot whisky range, distilled in the remote hills of Glen Prosen.

By Paul Malik
Gin Bothy owner Kim Cameron with her new whisky made in her new Glen Prosen distillery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Gin Bothy owner Kim Cameron with her new whisky made in her new Glen Prosen distillery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Angus distillery Gin Bothy has launched its first ever whisky, after unveiling a brand new production facility believed to be one of the most remote in Scotland.

The Gunshot whisky range — an eight-year-old blend and a scotch liqueur — is the first in a proposed set of releases by the Glamis firm.

Ultimately, the distillery will produce a 12 year aged single malt from Gin Bothy’s new site, nestled between Munros Driesh and Mayar on the old smugglers road in Glen Prosen.

It follows significant financial investment into Bothy Trading by Dundee FC owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms, and fellow American John Neace announced earlier this month.

Gin Bothy whisky

The new distillery lies on land managed by Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).

Bothy Trading director Kim Cameron, who started off making jams and preserves, said keeping the distillery as environmentally sustainable as possible was key.

The distillery will be powered eventually by hydroelectricity and the materials used to make the award-winning gin and new whisky will be sourced locally.

The Gunshot blended malt whisky. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“This is an amazing opportunity for Gin Bothy and the team. We are super excited to bring this to life at Glen Prosen,” Kim said.

“All of our drink products will now be made in our new distillery. The gin stills move in over the next few weeks and we get the keys to the rest of the site on February 1.

“We then will start production on our single malt whisky in 2025.”

Bothy Trading also owns Jam Bothy and the Bothy Experience in Glamis.

Scottish whisky worth billions

Scotland’s whisky industry boosted the country’s economy by more than £7.1 billion, most recent figures show.

Kim said the recent investment provided by Dark Blue Property Holdings allows her to explore routes into the country’s burgeoning Scotch market.

Around 300 barrels of the amber bead will be produced a year from the Glen Prosen site.

Gin Bothy owner Kim Cameron with her new whisky at the Glen Prosen distillery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Kim’s bid to turn the distillery into a top visitor destination are under way, including plans to build an immersive whisky retreat and start guided walks and foraging events.

“Whisky has been something I’ve always been keen to do, but I didn’t have the knowledge or the team or the financial investment required to do it,” she said.

“But now that investment has been secured, we have pulled together our whisky project team with some of the finest whisky minds in Scotland.

“And it has given us the confidence and the ability to drive this project forward.

“The whisky will be aged to 12 years, which is what we have forecast currently. So this is a long term, sustainable investment for the glen.”

Angus Glens opportunity

The distillery forms part of FLS’s wider strategy to create new jobs and bring economic benefits to the Angus glens.

FLS programme manager Christine Reid added: “We are excited to welcome The Gin Bothy into Glen Prosen.

“The business has strong local roots that will only be enhanced by moving to the glen and we anticipate this new venture will support existing and new jobs in the area as well as fostering sustainable tourism.

“Discussions with several other interested parties keen to set up in FLS Glen Prosen are at an advanced stage and we look forward to connecting more people with the evolving landscape restoration here.”

