Dundee Metal Fest to kick off new era for homegrown rockers Catalysis

Festival founder Drew 'Cadaver' Cochrane reveals his band's new line-up and talks top tips for metal scene success.

Dundee metal band Catalysis have been hosting Metal Fest since its beginnings. Image: Barrie Douglas.
By Andrew Welsh

Dundee’s Metal Fest is back again to turn up the volume for the second time in 2024.

The winter edition of Metal Fest is being staged at Beat Generator on December 7 – and that represents a chance to sample a diverse range of high-volume acts from Scotland and beyond.

Devised by talented Dundee shred guitarist Drew Cochrane, the twice-a-year headbanging extravaganza has become the city’s essential all-dayer for metal followers since it launched in April 2023.

Topping the bill at the North Lindsay Street venue will be blistering English thrash exponents Imperium, who’ll be making their Dundee live debut.

Imperium come to Dundee riding on the crest of the Scottish metal scene. Image: Supplied.

The London five-piece were winners in the Bloodstock Metal 2 The Masses competition in 2022, with their subsequent appearances on the UK underground festival circuit being lauded by aficionados of the genre.

And Cochrane’s own award-winning outfit Catalysis will be tucked in just below the headliners in their “resident slot”.

What’s new in the Catalysis line-up?

It’s certainly been an eventful post-pandemic spell for Catalysis who, like Imperium, also triumphed in the Bloodstock band battle in 2022 – albeit in the event’s Scottish section – as well as coming out on top in the Scottish Alternative Music Awards’ best metal category the same year.

And as he explains, the last Metal Fest in April represented something of the end of an era for the band, with new faces linking up with him and fellow founding member Calum Rennie soon after.

“In June of this year, Catalysis had a fairly substantial personnel change, and this show marks the first hometown show with our new line-up,” says Cochrane.

“The band is now comprised of vocalist Andrew Downie, formerly of notable Scottish metal band Excellent Cadaver, with whom I also played, Robi Islam on bass, formerly of long-standing Dundee band and Metal Fest alumni Volcano X, and Jamie Paterson – also in Glasgow-based metal act Crusaders – alongside myself on lead guitar and Calum on drums.”

The new faces of Catalysis with founding members Calum Rennie (left) and Drew Cochrane, (second from left). Image: Mark Steppie.

A marker in the road travelled by the new-look Catalysis is their latest single Lazarus.

“This’ll be part of an upcoming EP, with the plan being that we launch that at the April fest,” the software tester declares.

“We wanted to finish the year off on a high with an exciting new release, and to give fans a taste of what’s in store from us.

“We’ve got a lot of exciting bookings for 2025 at present, including some international shows, which we’re over the moon about.”

First-timers on the bill for Metal Fest 2024

Such is Metal Fest’s growing reputation that fans are expected to descend on Dundee from as far away as England’s south coast.

Those attending can look forward to rocking out with a dozen bands, including five who’ll be playing in Dundee for the first time – among them this year’s Metal 2 The Masses Scottish event winners Hammer, from Edinburgh.

Cochrane’s other band Hyperstasis – fresh from sessions on Radio 1 and BBC Scotland – are also appearing, and he continues: “We also have 2023 SAMA best metal winners Sixth Wonder on the bill, who were originally scheduled to play the 2023 events, but unfortunately didn’t manage either due to illness.

Hyperstasis featuring guitar work from Drew Cochrane of Catalysis (second from right). Image: Careen Wallace.

“Opening the show are young Edinburgh thrashers Luxera, who I had the pleasure of working with at a show in Edinburgh earlier in the year. After they blew me away, I wanted to help them out and offer them their first Dundee show.

“The city’s own Man Made Origin, meanwhile, returned earlier in 2024 after several years of inactivity. Metal Fest marks only their second show in Dundee since returning – the first one was back in May at local venue Roots.”

What’s the secret to success in metal scene?

Drew is delighted to also be able to welcome Aberdeen metalheads Melyxylem, and says the support for Metal Fest and its participants shown by their guitarist Iain McLure has proved invaluable.

“A really big part of the underground music scene is in forging relationships and friendships with other bands and acts, and through attending and supporting the previous events you network and that opens doors for you,” he adds.

“It’s one of the most important lessons for young bands – get out to local shows and meet the people involved.

“It’s the best way to expand your network, make new friends, and get your band on to more shows.”

Dundee Metal Fest is at Beat Generator on December 7 2024.

