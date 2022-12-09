Dundee hat-trick as Catalysis, Hannah Laing and Kintra all scoop prizes at SAMAs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee hat-trick as Catalysis, Hannah Laing and Kintra all scoop prizes at SAMAs

By Rebecca Baird
December 9 2022, 4.28pm Updated: December 9 2022, 4.37pm
Dundee metal band Catalysis won the Best Metal category at SAMA 2022. Image: Alice Hadden.
Dundee metal band Catalysis won the Best Metal category at SAMA 2022. Image: Alice Hadden.

Dundee made quite the impression at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards last night, with three city acts winning almost half of the top prizes.

Dundonian “metal dads” Catalysis scooped Best Metal up against Ashenspire, Godeater and Party Canon, at a glitzy ceremony held at St Luke’s in Glasgow’s east end.

Meanwhile dentist-turned-DJ Hannah Laing is “proper made up” to have won the Best Live Act award, and twin sister DJ/violin duo Kintra were “absolutely delighted” to take home the Best Electronic prize.

“We were actually standing next door getting a drink when our name was called out, so we had to run back through!” added the fusion double-act, whose EP Heliopause earned them high exposure for its mix of techno and violin.

“But we really are just over the moon.”

Kintra twins Jozette, left, and Frankie at SAMA 2022. Credit: Alice Hadden.
Dundee DJ Hannah Laing with her SAMA Best Live Act trophy. Image: Alice Hadden.

Hannah, whose decade on the decks has included supporting A-lister Idris Elba in Ibiza and curating her own club night, Hannah’s Choice, all while working at her dental practice, praised the “electric” atmosphere at last night’s awards.

“The atmosphere was electric especially because I was lucky enough to have over 20 family members and friends come from Dundee to support,” she said.

“Them being there meant loads!”

More than votes

The Creative Scotland-supported SAMAs recognise seven of the best alt acts in Scotland each year, with an industry nomination process followed by a public vote.

This year, more than 12,500 votes were cast, with awards presented by big names such as Vic Galloway and Phoebe Inglis-Holmes of BBC Scotland, and comedian and actress Karen Dunbar as well as hosts Jim Gellatly and poet Leyla Josephine.

Kintra on stage collecting their award. Image: Alice Hadden.

For Catalysis, who have been making music for nearly six years, the award was a major milestone.

“Support isn’t just votes,” said drummer Calum Rennie. “It’s what everyone’s shown us from the beginning – coming to a show, interacting with us on social media, buying a T-shirt or a CD.”

“It feels amazing to have won,” added co-founder and lead guitarist Drew Cochrane.

“We put a lot of love and a lot of time into what we do, so to have our hard work recognised is a huge honour.

“There was a genuine feeling of community and positivity in the room – people coming together to celebrate many talented people across a lot of genres. We had a blast!”

What’s next for Dundee winners?

But for each of the winning acts, claiming a SAMA prize isn’t an end goal – it’s a starting point.

“Now that Catalysis have won, we have to focus on pushing ahead in 2023,” Drew added.

“We’ve had a big year in 2022, with a lot of highs. It’s going to be difficult to kick it up a notch from there, but we’re up to the challenge.

Catalysis playing for screaming fans earlier this year. Image: Mark Steppie.

“We already have a really full live schedule for 2023, and we’re deep into the writing process for the follow-up to our 2022 EP, Innova.”

Likewise, Kintra sisters Frankie Elyse and Jozette Rose are gearing up for a change of pace.

“Since our last release, our sound has evolved into a harder and faster-paced techno, so we’re buzzing to see where that takes us and are planning to get a few track releases out next year,” they said.

“We’re also going to be playing at some amazing festivals such as Glasgow’s Riverside, so 2023 is set to be a fun one!”

And for Hannah Laing, the fun doesn’t stop, as she has “a busy December full of gigs” ahead, culminating in a set in Belfast for New Year.

“I have my first headline tour early next year!” she added.

“The festival bookings are coming in and I have an EP coming out on my favourite label – Patrick Topping’s Trick.”

Following the awards night, Creative Scotland’s head of music Alan Morrison praised Dundee’s talented offering, saying: “This year’s award winners aren’t just champions of alternative genres, they also draw attention to vibrant pockets of activity in overlooked parts of the country.

“It’s great to see Dundee get recognition in several categories for its diverse scene, reminding us that this truly is the city of discovery.

“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees who keep our listening habits fresh and exciting.”

The full list of SAMA 2022 winners is:

  • Best Acoustic sponsored by BTO BeCreative – Linzi Clark
  • Best Electronic sponsored by citizenM hotels – Kintra
  • Best Hip Hop sponsored by Help Musicians – Becca Starr
  • Best Live Act sponsored by Musicians’ Union – Hannah Laing
  • Best Metal sponsored by Hard Rock Cafe, Glasgow – Catalysis
  • Best Newcomer sponsored by The Academy of Music & Sound – Pocket Monica
  • Best Rock/Alternative sponsored by Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox – Gallus

Editor's Picks

Most Commented