Dundee hat-trick as Catalysis, Hannah Laing and Kintra all scoop prizes at SAMAs

Dundee made quite the impression at the Scottish Alternative Music Awards last night, with three city acts winning almost half of the top prizes.

Dundonian “metal dads” Catalysis scooped Best Metal up against Ashenspire, Godeater and Party Canon, at a glitzy ceremony held at St Luke’s in Glasgow’s east end.

Meanwhile dentist-turned-DJ Hannah Laing is “proper made up” to have won the Best Live Act award, and twin sister DJ/violin duo Kintra were “absolutely delighted” to take home the Best Electronic prize.

“We were actually standing next door getting a drink when our name was called out, so we had to run back through!” added the fusion double-act, whose EP Heliopause earned them high exposure for its mix of techno and violin.

“But we really are just over the moon.”

Hannah, whose decade on the decks has included supporting A-lister Idris Elba in Ibiza and curating her own club night, Hannah’s Choice, all while working at her dental practice, praised the “electric” atmosphere at last night’s awards.

“The atmosphere was electric especially because I was lucky enough to have over 20 family members and friends come from Dundee to support,” she said.

“Them being there meant loads!”

More than votes

The Creative Scotland-supported SAMAs recognise seven of the best alt acts in Scotland each year, with an industry nomination process followed by a public vote.

This year, more than 12,500 votes were cast, with awards presented by big names such as Vic Galloway and Phoebe Inglis-Holmes of BBC Scotland, and comedian and actress Karen Dunbar as well as hosts Jim Gellatly and poet Leyla Josephine.

For Catalysis, who have been making music for nearly six years, the award was a major milestone.

“Support isn’t just votes,” said drummer Calum Rennie. “It’s what everyone’s shown us from the beginning – coming to a show, interacting with us on social media, buying a T-shirt or a CD.”

“It feels amazing to have won,” added co-founder and lead guitarist Drew Cochrane.

“We put a lot of love and a lot of time into what we do, so to have our hard work recognised is a huge honour.

“There was a genuine feeling of community and positivity in the room – people coming together to celebrate many talented people across a lot of genres. We had a blast!”

What’s next for Dundee winners?

But for each of the winning acts, claiming a SAMA prize isn’t an end goal – it’s a starting point.

“Now that Catalysis have won, we have to focus on pushing ahead in 2023,” Drew added.

“We’ve had a big year in 2022, with a lot of highs. It’s going to be difficult to kick it up a notch from there, but we’re up to the challenge.

“We already have a really full live schedule for 2023, and we’re deep into the writing process for the follow-up to our 2022 EP, Innova.”

Likewise, Kintra sisters Frankie Elyse and Jozette Rose are gearing up for a change of pace.

“Since our last release, our sound has evolved into a harder and faster-paced techno, so we’re buzzing to see where that takes us and are planning to get a few track releases out next year,” they said.

“We’re also going to be playing at some amazing festivals such as Glasgow’s Riverside, so 2023 is set to be a fun one!”

And for Hannah Laing, the fun doesn’t stop, as she has “a busy December full of gigs” ahead, culminating in a set in Belfast for New Year.

“I have my first headline tour early next year!” she added.

“The festival bookings are coming in and I have an EP coming out on my favourite label – Patrick Topping’s Trick.”

Following the awards night, Creative Scotland’s head of music Alan Morrison praised Dundee’s talented offering, saying: “This year’s award winners aren’t just champions of alternative genres, they also draw attention to vibrant pockets of activity in overlooked parts of the country.

“It’s great to see Dundee get recognition in several categories for its diverse scene, reminding us that this truly is the city of discovery.

“Congratulations to all the winners and nominees who keep our listening habits fresh and exciting.”

The full list of SAMA 2022 winners is:

Best Acoustic sponsored by BTO BeCreative – Linzi Clark

sponsored by BTO BeCreative – Linzi Clark Best Electronic sponsored by citizenM hotels – Kintra

sponsored by citizenM hotels – Kintra Best Hip Hop sponsored by Help Musicians – Becca Starr

sponsored by Help Musicians – Becca Starr Best Live Act sponsored by Musicians’ Union – Hannah Laing

sponsored by Musicians’ Union – Hannah Laing Best Metal sponsored by Hard Rock Cafe, Glasgow – Catalysis

sponsored by Hard Rock Cafe, Glasgow – Catalysis Best Newcomer sponsored by The Academy of Music & Sound – Pocket Monica

sponsored by The Academy of Music & Sound – Pocket Monica Best Rock/Alternative sponsored by Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox – Gallus